NEW YORK – Behind Closed Doors, a Jamaican suspense drama produced by Kingston based Yaad Boiiz Productions was named Best Caribbean Film of 2024 at the recently concluded Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF). The festival was held in Toronto Canada from September 8 through 15 and showcased nearly 100 films from across the globe including feature length movies, short films, long and short form documentaries and music videos.

Behind Closed Doors was one of the big successes of this year’s festival. An extra screening was added on Saturday, September 14. This decision came after a strong audience response to its first screening earlier in the week. At the peak of the busy Saturday event, a happy audience gave the film a loud applause that lasted several minutes.

Film Producer Accepts Award

CEO of Yaad Boiiz Productions and producer of the film Orville Matherson was on hand to accept the film’s award at the festival’s closing night awards gala the following evening. Matherson paid tribute to those who contributed to its success including his fellow producers, production crew and cast.

“I’m accepting this award on behalf of my entire team from Jamaica who couldn’t be here tonight and who did such an amazing job on this film,” he said. “We had an additional screening here last night and the reaction that we received for this labor of love was incredible. As a Producer I can tell you right now- I am in heaven!”

Matherson gave a speech about his film, Jamaican Mafia. He mentioned the hard work involved in making it. He and his team worked for six years to complete the film. They started production in 2018. He and his team spent six years bringing it to the screen, starting production in 2018.

Shot entirely on location in Jamaica, Behind Closed Doors is directed by Marc Anthony Deacon from an original screenplay by Tachelle Ferron. It features Shevrado Oliver (From Yard-The Series), Rachel Seaton, Pepita Little, Darron Donaldson (From Yard- The Series), Kay- Ann Dennis and Leroy ‘Tommy Lee Sparta’ Russell in major roles. The film follows the story of a young college student (Seaton) who finds herself in desperate personal and financial straits and reluctantly agrees to accept help from a wealthy young Jamaican entrepreneur (Oliver) -only to discover that his assistance comes at a dangerous price.

Joining Matherson as producers are Oraine Gordon, Cheleta Buddo- Gayle, Elvis Griffiths and screenwriter Ferron herself.

Behind Closed Doors Storyline

Intrigued by the relatable story, Matherson wanted a new project after his success with Jamaican Mafia. In 2018, he joined as a producer when the film was already in pre-production. The production team’s first big choice was to recast the whole project. They wanted actors who could truly fit the complex roles.

After filming finished in 2019, the team started post-production. They were getting ready for re-shoots when COVID hit. This shut down production for over two years. By the time the pandemic ended, many people involved had left the island. Some had moved on to other projects, while others were not available to continue with the film. But Matherson kept going.

Recalling those days now, he says “It took every ounce of perseverance from myself and the team around me to stay the course, which is why I mentioned some of this during my acceptance speech in Toronto. Day in and day out for over six years we kept at it, without knowing for sure if this film would ever get done and see the light of day. I’m still in disbelief that we made it to where we are today. So to receive this acclaim in Toronto and to hear from so many attendees at our screenings how much they enjoyed the film and how proud they were to know it’s a completely Jamaican production, means a great deal.”

Additional “Behind Closed Doors” Awards

Since it started on the festival circuit earlier this year, “Behind Closed Doors” has won several awards. These include Best International Feature Film, Best Director, and Best Editing at the Switzerland Film Fest and Screenplay Competition. “Behind Closed Doors” began its festival journey earlier this year. It has won several awards. These include Best International Feature Film, Best Director, and Best Editing at the Switzerland Film Fest and Screenplay Competition. It also received Best Caribbean Drama from The International Black Diversity Film Festival. Additionally, it won the Narrative Feature Silver Award from the International Independent Film Festival.

Matherson is now actively seeking distribution for the film. He recently returned from South Africa where he was part of the JAMPRO (Jamaica Promotions Corporation) Jamaican delegation to Fame Week Africa in Cape Town, a prestigious one week networking event that provides a platform for film, arts and media professionals from around the world to interact, collaborate and showcase their work.

His participation was facilitated by JAMPRO through their Export Max Mentorship Programme, of which he is part. Consequently, he is now in negotiations with several major distributors and streaming platforms regarding the film, and is also completing work on its soundtrack which will be ready in time to coincide with the movie’s official release.

Premieres for Behind Closed Doors are also being planned for Jamaica and several other countries in the future.