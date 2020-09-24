The Spoken Soul Festival Set To Showcase The Strength and Creativity of South Florida Women Artists Virtually

Showcase set to spotlight talented female performing artists and craftswomen from South Florida on October 3rd

MIAMI – October celebrates Women’s Small Business and Arts and Humanities month.

Spoken Soul Festival (SSF), in partnership with the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, will spotlight and celebrate how women change and impact our world with their presentation of Spoken Soul Showcase Vol. 13 on October 3, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Originally slated for earlier this year but postponed due to the magnitude of these unprecedented times, the creators of SSF will transfer the creativity and collaboration of their showcase online.

The virtual realm now gives them the ability to share this thought-provoking program on a global scale. This year’s theme celebrates the Woman’s Right To Vote and highlights the commemoration of the 19th Amendment.

The performances can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/ arshtcenter

“Now more than ever, a woman’s voice is not only important but needed. That is why we aim to provide South Florida women artists and our community a platform to engage in an authentic dialogue using the arts. We hope the women in our community will feel connected to the accomplishments of women in history, confident in the present, and excited about their future,” states Deborah Magdalena, Spoken Soul Festival Founder and Director.

The year’s featured artists include performances by Alissa Christine – Visual Artist, SSF Alumnae 2008, 2017; Elaina The Poet – Spoken Word Artist; Laetitia Adam-Rabel – Visual Artist; Madelin Marchant – Actress, Michelle Spinelli – Vocalist; Mori Taiye – Spoken Word Artist, SSF Alumnae 2012; Nova Quartz – Vocalist;Talia “Werd Assassin” Scott– Spoken Word Artist; Tracy Anomaly Sumpter – Spoken Word Artist.

This event is made possible with the support of the Miami Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.