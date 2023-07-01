Entertainment

International Reggae Day 2023 Panel Discussion: Salute to the Global Influence of Dancehall

International reggae day

KINGSTON, Jamaica – July ONE is International Reggae Day.  Get ready for an epic panel discussion today (July 1st) at 10:00am (Jamaica time) in collaboration with JaRia Entertainment, Tuff Gong International and Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sport – CGES for the IRD2023.

This virtual online event & conversation is themed “Saluting the Global Influence of 80s-90s Dancehall and its influence on Hip Hop, Reggaeton, EDM and Afro Beats”

Panelists

Participants include: Clevie Browne, Noel Davey, Moses “Beenie Man” Davis, Sly Dunbar, Jeremy Harding, Abebe Lewis, Pat Meschino and Ewan Simpson.

The online event is scheduled from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM with a pre-panel juggling beginning at 9:45 AM (Jamaica time).

HOW TO JOIN THE EVENT

 

International Reggae Day 2023 panel discussion

