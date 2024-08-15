MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Democratic Party has announced its annual Blue Gala, Miami-Dade Dems’ marquee fundraising event and the premier event for Democrats in Miami-Dade County.

The gala will take place on the evening of September 21, 2024, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, located at 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

The event is hosted by DEC Chair, Florida Senator Shevrin Jones, First Vice Chair Millie Herrera and co-chaired by Miami–Dade Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins and former Senate candidate, Janelle Perez. Local elected officials, donors, party stakeholders, and supporters from across the state and the country are invited to attend.

“We are thrilled to bring people together to celebrate the power of democracy and inspire action ahead of this important local and national November election. The stakes couldn’t be higher — our democracy as well as human and civil rights are on the line, and it’s up to all of us to stay focused and do everything we can through Election Day to ensure victory for the local and national Democratic Party,” said Florida Senator and Miami-Dade DEC Chair, Shevrin Jones.

Miami-Dade Democrats are energized and putting in the work to elect Vice-President Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States, re-elect Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and elect a host of other Democratic Party candidates who share values of freedom and fairness at every level of the ballot.



Additional information regarding keynote speakers and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information about the gala, including details about sponsorship opportunities, please visit TheBlueGalaMIA.com.