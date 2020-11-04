Daniella Levine Cava Wins Miami Dade Mayoral Seat

MIAMI – In light of Daniella Levine Cava’s victory in the Miami Dade Mayoral Race, Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo released the following statement:

“I am so thrilled that Daniella Levine Cava will be the next mayor of Miami. Not only will she be the first female mayor of Miami Dade, but also she will be the innovative, compassionate leader this County needs. I can not wait to see the phenomenal work she does as Mayor to help uplift every member of this community, combat the climate crisis, improve transportation, and so much more.”