The Marley Brothers Performing at Maestro Marley Cup in Hollywood ArtsPark

[HOLLYWOOD, FL] – Join Ky-Mani Marley, a son of iconic reggae legend Bob Marley and his brothers for the Maestro Marley Cup reggae music festival on Saturday, March 5th at Hollywood ArtsPark at Young Circle.

The event will feature live musical performances by Ky-Mani Marley, Julian Marley, Damian Marley, Stephen Marley, Yellow Man, Jesse Royal, Locos Por Juana, The Dubplates, Dubwise, KJ Marley, Kastin Marley and more guests to be announced. The Marley Brothers recently released “Cornerstone” in tribute to their father.

Family Friendly Event

The outdoor event will also be filled with Caribbean food, drinks, cultural vendors, giveaways and actives for the entire family. Gates open at 12 pm with the musical performances starting at 4 pm. There will also be a 7 vs. 7 soccer tournament that will take place from noon until 4 pm inside of the park with 15-minute halfs. There is an opportunity for 10 teams to compete. There will be a $1,500 cash prize for the winner.

“I am honored to partner with Ky-Mani Marley and the City of Hollywood to produce the Maestro Marley Cup. We are combining Ky-Mani Marley’s two favorite things music and soccer. The Maestro Marley Cup will be an uplifting experience for the entire family,” said Maestro Marley Cup co-organizer David “Big Hair” Brisacher.

Maestro Marley Cup

“We are presenting the Maestro Marley Cup, a day of enjoyment. Early on in the day we will play a little 7 on 7 . Later on in the day we will entertain you with music. Best of all there will be a lot of different cuisine from all over the Caribbean and all over the world,” said Ki-Mani Marley. The event will feature Jamaican food, plant based food, seafood, island cuisine and Latin fusion.

Tickets and Information

Advanced general admission tickets to the Maestro Marley Cup are $30 and advanced VIP tickets are $65 and includes a private bag, premier viewing area and separate VIP entry gate. The 7 vs. 7 soccer team fee is $250 for 7 players per team and includes concert tickets.

The Maestro Marley Cup was created by Ky-Mani Marley and Big Hair Dave from The Dubplates. In an effort to help raise money for the Love Over All Foundation. The Love Over All Foundation helps communities in need through sports and music. Donations can also be made online for $5 to help create soccer scholarships for underprivileged youth in Hollywood, Florida and Falmouth Jamaica.

For more information on the Maestro Marley Cup, tickets or to register please visit www.maestromarleycup.com. Hollywood ArtsPark at Young Circle is located at 1 N Young Circle in Hollywood.