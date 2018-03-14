By March 14, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – March 13th 2018

SOUTH FLORIDA – Mikey B Top 10 Reggae & Dancehall songs for the week of March 13, 2018:

Last Week This Week Song Title Artist Label Weeks on Chart
#2 #1 My Kinda Girl Beres Hammond Jambian Music 11
#3 #2 Tonight I Give In Nateesha Stream Nyah Bless Music 10
#4 #3 Rasta Touch Bingi Blaze Kevito Gitz Production 9
#1 #4 Suffer Ruffi Small Box Records 18
#5 #5 10 Outta 10 Masicka Good, Good Production 6
#6 #6 Redline Orrajahni LOC Frequency Music 5
#8 #7 This Music Kulcha Kally Black Culture Ent. 3
#9 #8 Suave Alkaline Chimney Records 2
#10 #9 The Truth Papa Beeto P B Music 2
