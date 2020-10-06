The Cliff Hotel Jamaica, a Perfect Location for Weddings & Events

NEGRIL, Jamaica – The Cliff Hotel is nestled within five acres of lush tranquility overlooking the Caribbean Sea. This exclusive hotel is a quintessential blend of authentic Jamaican hospitality that meets cosmopolitan sensibilities.

With only 22 suites and 4 private villas, it is small enough to be intimate, yet large enough to provide all the five-star amenities, you would expect from a luxury, island resort.

With a world-class restaurant, yoga pavilion, fitness centre, beauty salon, saltwater pool, and Spa, The Cliff Hotel is more than just a place to lay your head, it is a complete destination. A philosophy of relaxation and fun. The perfect place to escape with friends, lovers, or family.

The Cliff Hotel is the perfect location for Weddings, Vow Renewal, conferences, and celebrations.

They boast a variety of outdoor and indoor locations to suit the varying tastes of our clients. For the client that wants to feel the wind in their face with the sound of the waves crashing on the rocks…. our Cliff Terrace is the perfect option. For the bride that wants to be surrounded by lush tropical greenery with the ocean in the backdrop… our Sunset Vow space is the location for her.

They have at their client’s disposal:

Five Ceremony Locations

Six Reception Locations

Given the intimate vibe of our hotel, our clients are usually inclined to buy out the entire property which gives them the opportunity to take advantage of additional areas on property to have their nuptials and various activities. This Resort will be your very own Utopia to rest, relax and revive.

Stylish, yet casual. Elegant, yet unassuming. Chic, yet unpretentious. From the moment you step into the open-air lobby of The Cliff Hotel and breathe in the view, you will know you have arrived.