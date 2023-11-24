Travel

Bay Gardens Resorts Black Friday BOGO Sale and More

ST. LUCIA – Bay Gardens Resorts, an award-winning, locally owned and operated hotel chain in St. Lucia, has unveiled an innovative Black Friday “BOGO Plus” room sale along with added community-based experiences.

The promotion, which must be booked between November 24-30, 2023, offers guests a “Buy One, Get One Free” deal on all room categories, with travel valid through December 19, 2024. Reservations, which must be based on a minimum four-night stay, include complimentary breakfast, a welcome cocktail, free Wi-Fi, and other premium amenities.

Bay Gardens Resorts has partnered with local independent restaurants such as Bambooze, as well as popular excursions, to offer guests an authentic local experience. Special deals include complimentary drinks with entrees at selected eateries and up to 50 percent off popular tours such as the Champagne Sunset Cruise by Sea Spray Cruises and Waterfall Exploring Experiences by Father Nature Adventures.

“This innovative special offers tremendous value for travelers and helps support local businesses,” said Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts.

With the deal, guests also have the option to upgrade to the All-Inclusive Experience, which gives them complimentary spa treatments at Bay Gardens’ La Mer Spa. For stays of seven nights or more with the all-inclusive plan, guests have access to the resort chain’s “Dine Around Program”, which offers food and beverage experiences at two of its 10 partner restaurants in the community.

 

