Jamaica Tourist Board Accepted Into Global Luxury Travel Group Virtuoso

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has recently been accepted into Virtuoso’s exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprising 2,300 preferred suppliers in 100 countries. According to the Minister of Tourism, Honorable Edmund Bartlett, inclusion in Virtuoso will present new sales and marketing opportunities to the network’s luxury travel advisors and their highly desirable clientele.

“Virtuoso agencies worldwide sell an average of (U.S.) $35 billion annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel. The network’s acceptance process is incredibly selective, so becoming a preferred partner is a true honor,” said Minister Bartlett. “The reputation Virtuoso member agencies have for outstanding dedication to their clients is a perfect fit with our own bespoke approach to service. Now that we’re part of this renowned network, we look forward to offering Virtuoso advisors and their clients the special amenities, values and experiences that surpass their expectations.”

The JTB joins Virtuoso’s collection of the finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other travel entities worldwide. These partners, which specialize in world-class client service and experiences, provide superior offerings, rare opportunities and exceptional value for Virtuoso clients.

These prestigious providers are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week, luxury travel’s preeminent worldwide gathering.

JTB’s acceptance into Virtuoso gives it direct relationships with the world’s leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

“Collaborating with Virtuoso enhances our ability to deliver an extraordinary experience to those who choose Jamaica as their preferred travel destination,” said Philip Rose, Jamaica’s Deputy Director of Tourism. “This partnership ensures that Jamaica is recognized for its diverse and exciting opportunities, solidifying its position as a leading Caribbean destination for travelers seeking an elevated getaway, with offerings that cater to all interests.”

Virtuoso Network