Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Launches Winter Sale

[MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica] – The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay is giving its guests two big presents this Holiday Season: Winter Sale savings of up to 70% off published rates and new air-inclusive online booking options via the resort’s website, www.caribbeanhi.com.

The 512-room all-inclusive resort has long been regarded as Jamaica’s best vacation value.

Now, with guests having the option to book resort packages inclusive of round-trip air travel, the value is better than ever.

Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing & Sales, noted: “We strive for 100% guest satisfaction in all that we do. As few things make guests more satisfied than saving money, the combination of our Winter Sale and new air-inclusive packages are the perfect ‘gift’ for us to share for the Holiday Season, and into the New Year.”

The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Winter Sale is valid on bookings made by January 31, 2021 for resort stays enjoyed through June 30, 2021. Revisions on current bookings are not permitted, and additional restrictions may apply. Nightly rates start as low as $199 per-person, all-inclusive, based on double occupancy in standard room accommodations.

Air-inclusive Packages

New Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay air-inclusive packages include Winter Sale savings for reservations made within valid booking and travel windows.

Air-inclusive booking options offer consumers a broad selection of top U.S. and international carriers serving Jamaica, including American Airlines, Caribbean Airlines, Continental Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, and more.

Sample per-person air-inclusive rates for four-day/three-night packages in January 2021 are as follows:

New York/Newark (EWR) – $687.30 per-person

(Includes non-stop roundtrip service via United Airlines.)

Boston (BOS) – $750.90 per-person

(Includes non-stop roundtrip service via American Airlines.)

Chicago (ORD) – $682.90 per-person

(Includes one-stop connecting service via Spirit Airlines.)

Miami (MIA) – $629.30 per-person

(Includes non-stop service via American Airlines.)

Washington, DC/Baltimore (BWI) – $640.90 per-person

(Includes one-stop connecting service via American Airlines.)

All-inclusive Amenities

In addition to savings of up to 70% off published rates, guests taking advantage of the Winter Sale also enjoy full all-inclusive amenities and dining at The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay. This includes unlimited meals, snacks and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), use of non-motorized watersports, and access to all resort amenities (tennis, mini golf, fitness center, etc.).

All-inclusive rates also include free Wifi Internet service accessible in all rooms and suites at The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay. All taxes and gratuities are also included.

The value is even greater for families as up to two kids (ages 12 and under) stay, play, and eat free when sharing accommodations with parents.