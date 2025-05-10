Business

The Cannabis Industry: A Weekend of Networking with Cannabiziac Foundation

A Premier Weekend of Golf, Fashion, and Networking

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News7 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read
the cannabis industry
photo courtesy: depositphotos.com
the cannabis industry
photo courtesy: depositphotos.com

WEST PALM BEACH  – Cannabiziac Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is set to host its inaugural fundraiser, The 2025 Elevated Experience Weekend, a three-day event designed to support scholarships, small business grants, social equity programs, workforce development, and hemp sustainability initiatives.

Taking place from October 10 – 12, 2025 in South Florida at various locations, this exclusive event will bring together cannabis and hemp enthusiasts, businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, and trendsetters for a weekend of golf, high fashion, entertainment, education, and networking.

Proceeds from the 2025 Elevated Experience Weekend will directly contribute to the Cannabiziac Foundation’s mission of fostering access, inclusion, and economic empowerment within the cannabis industry.

Through its E.A.S.E. framework, the Foundation is committed to dismantling economic barriers caused by cannabis prohibition and providing opportunities for all who desire to participate in the industry.

The funds raised will support several key initiatives, including:

• Business Incubator & Accelerator Scholarship Fund
• Ras Perty Rastafari Scholarship Fund
• University Student Scholarship Fund
• Small Business Grant Fund
• Hemp Sustainability Entrepreneurship Fund

Elevated Experience Weekend Fundraiser Event Schedule:

  • Friday, October 10 | 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Fireside Chat & Networking Reception

Cost: $25

Location: Flare Restaurant & Lounge / 407 Northwood Road, West Palm Beach, Florida

Kick off the weekend with engaging conversations, and connect with industry leaders in a relaxed, exclusive setting. Enjoy refreshments, music, and networking.

  • Saturday, October 11 | 8:00 AM Registration & Warm-Up | 9:00 AM Tee-off

Elevated Experience Golf Classic: High Fashion. High Tee.

Cost: $175 [Single Player] | $650 [Foursome – (4 Players)]

Location: Martin Downs Country Club, 3801 SW Greenwood Way, Palm City, FL 34990

A premier golf tournament blending style and sport, this event provides a unique networking opportunity in an upscale, relaxed setting.

  • Sunday, October 12 | 12:00 PM – 4:20 PM

420 Elevated Experience: High Fashion. High Tea Party [Not Your Grandmother’s Tea Party]

Cost: $75 [General Admission] | $120 [VIP]

Location: Exclusive Private Tropical Oasis / 13355 Persimmon Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

The weekend wraps up with an elegant high tea party featuring hemp and cannabis-inspired fashion, gourmet treats, champagne, spirits, and high-energy socializing. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best Spring Chic attire for a chance to win the Best Dressed contest.

VIP guests will enjoy reserved seating, a luxe gift bag, and open bar access.

Access to the Cannabis Industry

Jamaican born Author Ann Marie Sorrell to be Featured in Essence Fest Bookstore
Ann Marie Sorrell

According to Ann Marie Sorrell, President of Cannabiziac Foundation Board of Directors, this event represents a groundbreaking opportunity to advance access within the cannabis industry. “The Elevated Experience Weekend is more than just an event—it’s a movement. We are committed to breaking barriers and creating opportunities for all individuals and businesses who desire to participate in the cannabis industry, especially those affected and harmed by cannabis prohibition. I strongly believe that Cannabis presents an opportunity to be an economic equalizer with the creation of businesses, jobs, and wealth. I encourage everyone to contribute to this meaningful cause, whether through sponsorship, participation, or donation. Together, we can drive lasting change,” said Sorrell.

Sponsorship Opportunities

The Cannabiziac Foundation invites businesses, industry leaders, and individuals to participate as sponsors, exhibitors, or attendees. By coming together, we can build a more inclusive and sustainable future for the cannabis industry.

For tickets, sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, and additional information, please visit www.cannabiziacfoundation.org or contact Dr. Alvin McClinton, Executive Director at [email protected] or 561-651-9565.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News7 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

New Projects Valued at US $430 Million demonstrate continued progress in addressing Haiti’s recovery and development needs

December 29, 2010
Valdez K. Russell: College of The Bahamas (COB) Progresses International Partnerships

College of The Bahamas (COB) Progresses International Partnerships

January 9, 2008

Jamaican Actor (David Heron) Lands Lead Role For US TV Ad Xoom.com

November 9, 2011
Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) presented $70,000 to hotel associations in Haiti and The Bahamas to assist residents with Hurricane Matthew relief efforts.

Caribbean Hotel And Tourism Assoc. Helps Hurricane-Affected Haiti & The Bahamas

February 25, 2017
Back to top button