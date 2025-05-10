The Cannabis Industry: A Weekend of Networking with Cannabiziac Foundation

WEST PALM BEACH – Cannabiziac Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is set to host its inaugural fundraiser, The 2025 Elevated Experience Weekend, a three-day event designed to support scholarships, small business grants, social equity programs, workforce development, and hemp sustainability initiatives.

Taking place from October 10 – 12, 2025 in South Florida at various locations, this exclusive event will bring together cannabis and hemp enthusiasts, businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, and trendsetters for a weekend of golf, high fashion, entertainment, education, and networking.

Proceeds from the 2025 Elevated Experience Weekend will directly contribute to the Cannabiziac Foundation’s mission of fostering access, inclusion, and economic empowerment within the cannabis industry.

Through its E.A.S.E. framework, the Foundation is committed to dismantling economic barriers caused by cannabis prohibition and providing opportunities for all who desire to participate in the industry.

The funds raised will support several key initiatives, including:

• Business Incubator & Accelerator Scholarship Fund

• Ras Perty Rastafari Scholarship Fund

• University Student Scholarship Fund

• Small Business Grant Fund

• Hemp Sustainability Entrepreneurship Fund

Elevated Experience Weekend Fundraiser Event Schedule:

Friday, October 10 | 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Fireside Chat & Networking Reception

Cost: $25

Location: Flare Restaurant & Lounge / 407 Northwood Road, West Palm Beach, Florida

Kick off the weekend with engaging conversations, and connect with industry leaders in a relaxed, exclusive setting. Enjoy refreshments, music, and networking.

Saturday, October 11 | 8:00 AM Registration & Warm-Up | 9:00 AM Tee-off

Elevated Experience Golf Classic: High Fashion. High Tee.

Cost: $175 [Single Player] | $650 [Foursome – (4 Players)]

Location: Martin Downs Country Club, 3801 SW Greenwood Way, Palm City, FL 34990

A premier golf tournament blending style and sport, this event provides a unique networking opportunity in an upscale, relaxed setting.

Sunday, October 12 | 12:00 PM – 4:20 PM

420 Elevated Experience: High Fashion. High Tea Party [Not Your Grandmother’s Tea Party]

Cost: $75 [General Admission] | $120 [VIP]

Location: Exclusive Private Tropical Oasis / 13355 Persimmon Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

The weekend wraps up with an elegant high tea party featuring hemp and cannabis-inspired fashion, gourmet treats, champagne, spirits, and high-energy socializing. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best Spring Chic attire for a chance to win the Best Dressed contest.

VIP guests will enjoy reserved seating, a luxe gift bag, and open bar access.

Access to the Cannabis Industry

According to Ann Marie Sorrell, President of Cannabiziac Foundation Board of Directors, this event represents a groundbreaking opportunity to advance access within the cannabis industry. “The Elevated Experience Weekend is more than just an event—it’s a movement. We are committed to breaking barriers and creating opportunities for all individuals and businesses who desire to participate in the cannabis industry, especially those affected and harmed by cannabis prohibition. I strongly believe that Cannabis presents an opportunity to be an economic equalizer with the creation of businesses, jobs, and wealth. I encourage everyone to contribute to this meaningful cause, whether through sponsorship, participation, or donation. Together, we can drive lasting change,” said Sorrell.

Sponsorship Opportunities

The Cannabiziac Foundation invites businesses, industry leaders, and individuals to participate as sponsors, exhibitors, or attendees. By coming together, we can build a more inclusive and sustainable future for the cannabis industry.

For tickets, sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, and additional information, please visit www.cannabiziacfoundation.org or contact Dr. Alvin McClinton, Executive Director at [email protected] or 561-651-9565.