The Cannabis Industry: A Growing Global Market

Cannabiziac® Launches 2025 ‘Get in the Biz’ Roadshow
WEST PALM BEACH – Cannabiziac®, a global leader in cannabis business education and development, is proud to announce the return of its highly anticipated “Get in the Biz” Roadshow, a dynamic international series designed to educate, connect, and empower cannabis entrepreneurs and professionals.
Kicking off virtually on Saturday, August 16, 2025, the 2025 edition of the Roadshow will bring together more than 20 esteemed thought leaders from the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean, for a full day of online programming. Participants will gain invaluable insights into cannabis entrepreneurship, the global cannabis economy, and key sectors including Cultivation, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Technology, and Professional Services.
The event will feature expert panels, keynote presentations, and breakout rooms for deeper discussions, along with the return of Cannabiziac’s signature pitch competition, offering scholarships into the Cannabiz Builder Incubator Program. Business coaching sessions will also be available to help attendees refine their strategies and move their cannabis ventures forward.
“The Get in the Biz Roadshow isn’t just an event, it’s a launching pad for cannabis success,” said Ann Marie Sorrell, President and Founder of Cannabiziac®. “Whether you’re canna-curious or already running a business, the Roadshow provides a unique opportunity to gain real-world knowledge, forge powerful connections, and take actionable steps toward building a successful brand in the $220+ billion global cannabis industry.”
This virtual event offers affordable access for a global audience with a dynamic agenda designed for entrepreneurs at every level.
The Cannabis Industry Program at a Glance
Morning sessions, including Cannabis 101, Opportunities in Global Markets, and The Fundamentals of Entrepreneurship.
Afternoon sessions will feature immersive business case study development workshops, and international perspectives
Breakout rooms focused on Good Manufacturing Practices [GMP], Business Plan and Pitch Coaching, and International Cannabis Perspectives. Participants will have tailored opportunities to deepen their knowledge and expand their networks.
Tickets are just $59 USD, with a limited-time early bird special of $25 USD through July 31st, 2025.
Speakers for 2025 ‘Get in the Biz’ Virtual Roadshow
- Hon. Ann Marie Sorrell, MBA., President and Founder, Cannabiziac
- Keachea Dixon, Esq., VP of International Affairs, Cannabiziac
- Dr. Terel S. Newton, Medical Director, Trulieve
- Priscilla Agoncillo, Co-Founder, Original Breeders League
- JB Holton, Cannabiziac Builder Incubator Program Graduate, CEO, Gro Enterprises
- Abi Roach, CVO, Jane Dope
- Regis Burton, CEO, Antigua and Barbuda Medical Authority
- Adaora Ogbue, Founder and Principal, Venture Catalyst
- Daniel Bear, Director, Humber Polytechnic Centre for Social Innovation
- Adrian Anglin, Cannabiziac Builder Incubator Program Graduate, CEO, Numera Ltd.
- Jeremy Smith, Vice President, Canadian Cannabis Tourism Alliance
- Ms. Farrah Blake, CEO, Cannabis Licensing Authority, Jamaica
- Dr. Machel Emmanuel, Lecturer, University of West Indies
- Dr. Sherry Boodram, CEO and Co-Founder, CannDelta Inc.
- Germaine A. Bryer, Business Developer, Gerbry Business Ltd.
- Ashley Foster, CEO and Founder, Bevrly Bud Bags
- Marcus Goffe, Attorney at Law, Goffe Law
- JM Balbuena, CMO, Prime Harvest Inc.
- Michael Jie-Shen Fang, CEO and Founder, Gage Green Group
- Judith Dyer, CFO, DOPE
- Darwin Millard, Technical Director, Cannabis Safety Quality
- Shakeira Little, Cannabiziac Builder Incubator Program Graduate, CEO and Founder, Reggae OG Kush
- Dylan Norbert-Inglis, CEO, St. Lucia Regulated Substances Authority
- GP Mendie, Assistant VP of Research, Florida A&M University
Live Roadshow Returns in 2026
The 2025 virtual Roadshow will serve as the springboard to Cannabiziac’s 2026 in-person international tour, which kicks off on May 30, 2026, in Kingston, Jamaica, with additional stops planned across Canada, New Jersey, Florida, Chicago.
Organizations interested in aligning with this transformative movement are invited to become sponsors of the 2025 and 2026 Roadshow series. Early sponsorship provides valuable brand visibility to a diverse and rapidly expanding international audience ahead of the 2026 live events.
2026 “Get In the Biz” Roadshow Dates & Locations
- May 30, 2026 – Kingston, Jamaica
- June 27, 2026 – New Jersey, New Jersey
- July 11, 2026 – Toronto, Canada
- August 1, 2026 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- August 15, 2026 – Chicago, Illinois