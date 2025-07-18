The Cannabis Industry: A Growing Global Market

WEST PALM BEACH – Cannabiziac®, a global leader in cannabis business education and development, is proud to announce the return of its highly anticipated “Get in the Biz” Roadshow, a dynamic international series designed to educate, connect, and empower cannabis entrepreneurs and professionals.

Kicking off virtually on Saturday, August 16, 2025, the 2025 edition of the Roadshow will bring together more than 20 esteemed thought leaders from the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean, for a full day of online programming. Participants will gain invaluable insights into cannabis entrepreneurship, the global cannabis economy, and key sectors including Cultivation, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Technology, and Professional Services.

The event will feature expert panels, keynote presentations, and breakout rooms for deeper discussions, along with the return of Cannabiziac’s signature pitch competition, offering scholarships into the Cannabiz Builder Incubator Program. Business coaching sessions will also be available to help attendees refine their strategies and move their cannabis ventures forward.

“The Get in the Biz Roadshow isn’t just an event, it’s a launching pad for cannabis success,” said Ann Marie Sorrell, President and Founder of Cannabiziac®. “Whether you’re canna-curious or already running a business, the Roadshow provides a unique opportunity to gain real-world knowledge, forge powerful connections, and take actionable steps toward building a successful brand in the $220+ billion global cannabis industry.”

This virtual event offers affordable access for a global audience with a dynamic agenda designed for entrepreneurs at every level.

The Cannabis Industry Program at a Glance

Morning sessions, including Cannabis 101, Opportunities in Global Markets, and The Fundamentals of Entrepreneurship.

Afternoon sessions will feature immersive business case study development workshops, and international perspectives

Breakout rooms focused on Good Manufacturing Practices [GMP], Business Plan and Pitch Coaching, and International Cannabis Perspectives. Participants will have tailored opportunities to deepen their knowledge and expand their networks.

Tickets are just $59 USD, with a limited-time early bird special of $25 USD through July 31st, 2025.

Speakers for 2025 ‘Get in the Biz’ Virtual Roadshow

Hon. Ann Marie Sorrell, MBA., President and Founder, Cannabiziac

President and Founder, Cannabiziac Keachea Dixon, Esq., VP of International Affairs, Cannabiziac

VP of International Affairs, Cannabiziac Dr. Terel S. Newton, Medical Director, Trulieve

Medical Director, Trulieve Priscilla Agoncillo , Co-Founder, Original Breeders League

, Co-Founder, Original Breeders League JB Holton, Cannabiziac Builder Incubator Program Graduate, CEO, Gro Enterprises

Cannabiziac Builder Incubator Program Graduate, CEO, Gro Enterprises Abi Roach, CVO, Jane Dope

CVO, Jane Dope Regis Burton, CEO, Antigua and Barbuda Medical Authority

CEO, Antigua and Barbuda Medical Authority Adaora Ogbue, Founder and Principal, Venture Catalyst

Founder and Principal, Venture Catalyst Daniel Bear, Director, Humber Polytechnic Centre for Social Innovation

Director, Humber Polytechnic Centre for Social Innovation Adrian Anglin, Cannabiziac Builder Incubator Program Graduate, CEO, Numera Ltd.

Cannabiziac Builder Incubator Program Graduate, CEO, Numera Ltd. Jeremy Smith, Vice President, Canadian Cannabis Tourism Alliance

Vice President, Canadian Cannabis Tourism Alliance Ms. Farrah Blake, CEO, Cannabis Licensing Authority, Jamaica

CEO, Cannabis Licensing Authority, Jamaica Dr. Machel Emmanuel, Lecturer, University of West Indies

Lecturer, University of West Indies Dr. Sherry Boodram, CEO and Co-Founder, CannDelta Inc.

CEO and Co-Founder, CannDelta Inc. Germaine A. Bryer, Business Developer, Gerbry Business Ltd.

Business Developer, Gerbry Business Ltd. Ashley Foster, CEO and Founder, Bevrly Bud Bags

CEO and Founder, Bevrly Bud Bags Marcus Goffe, Attorney at Law, Goffe Law

Attorney at Law, Goffe Law JM Balbuena, CMO, Prime Harvest Inc.

CMO, Prime Harvest Inc. Michael Jie-Shen Fang, CEO and Founder, Gage Green Group

CEO and Founder, Gage Green Group Judith Dyer, CFO, DOPE

CFO, DOPE Darwin Millard, Technical Director, Cannabis Safety Quality

Technical Director, Cannabis Safety Quality Shakeira Little , Cannabiziac Builder Incubator Program Graduate, CEO and Founder, Reggae OG Kush

, Cannabiziac Builder Incubator Program Graduate, CEO and Founder, Reggae OG Kush Dylan Norbert-Inglis, CEO, St. Lucia Regulated Substances Authority

CEO, St. Lucia Regulated Substances Authority GP Mendie, Assistant VP of Research, Florida A&M University

Live Roadshow Returns in 2026

The 2025 virtual Roadshow will serve as the springboard to Cannabiziac’s 2026 in-person international tour, which kicks off on May 30, 2026, in Kingston, Jamaica, with additional stops planned across Canada, New Jersey, Florida, Chicago.

Organizations interested in aligning with this transformative movement are invited to become sponsors of the 2025 and 2026 Roadshow series. Early sponsorship provides valuable brand visibility to a diverse and rapidly expanding international audience ahead of the 2026 live events.

2026 “Get In the Biz” Roadshow Dates & Locations