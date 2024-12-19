The Best of Jamaica Awards: Honoring Achievements

MIRAMAR – The inaugural in-person Best of Jamaica Awards Celebration took place on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at the stunning Miramar Cultural Center Gardens, bringing together the Jamaican diaspora for an unforgettable evening of recognition, cultural pride, and community connection. Hosted by Miramar Commissioner Yvette Colbourne, the event honored outstanding achievements across the global Jamaican community, marking a significant milestone for this celebrated platform.

Even though it was chilly, guests enjoyed the evening in style. Many wore layers of bright Jamaican colors to show their pride. For 25 years, the Best of Jamaica Awards, curated by Jamaicans.com, have spotlighted the best in Jamaican culture online. This first in-person event turned the celebration into a lively and elegant gathering. It also marked the 29th anniversary of Jamaicans.com, a major achievement for this important platform.

Commissioner Yvette Colbourne started the event with a warm welcome. She expressed Miramar’s pride in hosting a celebration for the Jamaican diaspora. Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers also addressed the audience, reaffirming the city’s dedication to uplifting and celebrating the achievements of the community.

People’s Choice Media Personality of the Year

Among the notable winners was Simone Clarke, named People’s Choice Media Personality of the Year. Flying in from Kingston, Jamaica, to accept her award, Clarke delivered a heartfelt response, reflecting on how deeply humbled and honored she felt to be recognized by the diaspora. “This is not just an award for me—it’s a celebration of our culture and the stories we continue to share and amplify across the globe,” she remarked, visibly moved by the moment.

Person of the Year

The event also celebrated Sheryl Lee Ralph as Person of the Year. Although unable to attend in person, Ralph sent a heartfelt and inspiring video message that received wild applause from the audience. Accepting the award on her behalf, Angella Donawa expressed how honored she was to receive it for her dear friend, noting, “Sheryl’s dedication to excellence and her unwavering representation of Jamaican culture and pride are nothing short of extraordinary. It is a privilege to stand here on her behalf.”

Best of Jamaica Awards Honorees

Honorees from around the globe graced the event with their presence. Steven “Sir Rockwell” Warner, recognized as Media Personality, and Sidonia and Namamous Osbourne, promoters of the Atlanta Bless Music Fest, were among those who traveled to accept their awards. Hope Wade, who was selected as the Judges’ Pick for Jamaican Fashion Icon 2024. Christopher Alexander, co-owner of Butter Flakes Bakery & Grill, received the award for Best Jamaican Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, while Allan Daisley of Kingston Creative accepted the award for Best Tourist Attraction in Jamaica, celebrating their iconic murals that inspire and captivate visitors.

Best of Jamaica Awards Sponsors

The evening’s success would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors:

City of Miramar

Jamaica Tourist Board

Victoria Mutual Building Society

Western Union

GraceKennedy Limited

The evening’s entertainment embodied the vibrancy of Jamaican music and culture. Adrianna Clarke opened with moving renditions of Sweet Jamaica and The Christmas Song, while Sons of Mystro enchanted the audience with their blend of mento, reggae, and holiday classics.

Reggae artist Ed Robinson brought the crowd to its feet with his soulful set, highlighted by a powerful rendition of Knocking on Heaven’s Door, joined on stage by Consul General Oliver Mair in an electrifying moment of unity.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy remarked, “This evening was everything we dreamed of and more. To see our Jamaican culture celebrated in person, with such passion and pride, is truly humbling. The Best of Jamaica Awards are not just about recognizing excellence—they’re about bringing our community together to share in the joy of our heritage. We’re excited to take this celebration to New York next year and continue to honor the incredible contributions of the diaspora.”

Culture and Pride

The first in-person Best of Jamaica Awards was more than just a celebration. It showed the strength, pride, and unity of the Jamaican community. The attendees reflected on the night’s successes and connections. It was clear that this event was important for celebrating Jamaican excellence.