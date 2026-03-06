Immigration Legal Services for Florida Residents Today

LAUDERDALE LAKES — Lauderdale Lakes Commissioner Karlene Maxwell-Williams has been selected as a featured speaker at Yale University’s 32nd annual Rebellious Lawyering Conference (RebLaw 2026), one of the nation’s longstanding gatherings at the intersection of legal education and social justice. Maxwell-Williams spoke during the Immigration and Immigration Rights panel, held February 27–28, 2026, in New Haven, Connecticut. She addressed an audience of law students, educators, community advocates, and organizers.

Invited by conference organizers based on her work with the Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC), Maxwell-Williams shared her front-line experience expanding access to U.S. citizenship for legal permanent residents across Florida.

In addition to her public service as a commissioner, she serves as FLIC’s Lead Citizenship Coordinator, overseeing the coalition’s statewide citizenship program and organizing in-person and virtual naturalization clinics throughout the state.

“I was honored and honestly a bit in disbelief at first,” Maxwell-Williams said. “But even beyond the recognition, what matters most is when someone calls me and says, ‘Thank you—I’m now a citizen,’ or ‘I get to vote for the first time this year.’ That’s the real reward.”

From Personal Struggle to Statewide Impact

Maxwell-Williams’ path into immigration service began with her own journey to citizenship. After experiencing obstacles and denials while pursuing naturalization, she sought support.

Eventually, she connected with FLIC as a volunteer in 2017. She went on to volunteer for more than five years. Afterward, she was offered a leadership role coordinating FLIC’s citizenship efforts statewide.

Now marking five years in that role, Maxwell-Williams has led and expanded citizenship drives in communities across Florida—including Tampa, Jacksonville, and other regions. She has helped eligible legal permanent residents prepare and submit Form N-400.

In addition, when needed, she prepares fee waiver requests for applicants who cannot afford filing costs. She emphasizes that public assistance does not automatically disqualify applicants. Moreover, in many cases, it may support eligibility for a fee waiver.

“We meet people where they are and remove barriers—whether it’s cost, confusion, fear, or lack of access,” she said.

Maxwell-Williams is also a U.S. Department of Justice-accredited representative, which authorizes her to provide immigration legal services and advice in immigration matters through a recognized organization. She is currently pursuing full accreditation. This would expand her ability to assist individuals in additional proceedings.

Beyond Paperwork: Protection, Preparation, and Participation

During her Yale panel, Maxwell-Williams discussed how citizenship outreach must go beyond applications—especially amid heightened community anxiety about immigration enforcement and misinformation. She described integrating Know Your Rights education and referral pathways into citizenship clinics. Additionally, she provides information for legal support when families face urgent immigration concerns.

“Legal permanent residence is a privilege, but citizenship offers protection,” Maxwell-Williams said. “Citizenship is about having a voice—being able to vote, to participate, and to protect yourself and your family.”

Her approach, she said, is grounded in restoring confidence and agency: offering practical guidance, sharing rights-based resources, and connecting people to support systems. At the same time, she encourages long-term civic engagement.

“We keep the relationship going,” she added. “When it’s time to register to vote, we help people take that step. When elections come, we remind people to participate. The work doesn’t end when the application is submitted.”

A Call to Action for Residents and Volunteers

Maxwell-Williams concluded the conversation with a clear message—one that reflects both her public service priorities and the broader mandates she emphasized for immigrant communities and allies. For them, she said: stay informed, reject fear-based narratives, and remain engaged.

“Immigration is not just about policy. It’s about power. It’s about protection. It’s about participation,” said Maxwell-Williams. “Citizenship is more than a ceremony. It’s security. It is stability. It is the right to shape a future rather than be shaped by it.”

She also urged citizens to stay active in democracy. She encouraged community members to volunteer in support roles at citizenship and rights clinics.

FLIC hosts citizenship clinics and volunteer opportunities statewide, including virtual sessions. Community organizations seeking to host a citizenship drive can request support by providing space and basic seating/table needs, while FLIC supplies equipment and materials and assists with volunteer recruitment.

Contact and Resources

To learn about upcoming citizenship events, volunteer opportunities, or to request support, visit www.flic.org/events.

For assistance and support services, FLIC can be reached at 1-888-600-5762.

Commissioner Karlene Maxwell-Williams can be contacted at 954-588-0473 or via email at [email protected].