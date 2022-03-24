The Best Mobile Platforms for Online Casino Gaming

When online casinos made their debut back in the 90s, it was hard to imagine that they would be the most popular form of gambling entertainment. The industry has since evolved into a behemoth thanks to its ability to adapt to emerging technologies over the years. This aspect made it so easier for the online gambling sector to start leveraging the power of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets which are today the most popular and accessible communication and entertainment devices.

The mobile gambling industry has been enjoying a winning streak over the past decade. In addition to growing at a faster rate than the desktop online casino segment, it has created a whole new segment of online gambling.

Why Should You Play on Mobile?

For most people, the main reason for switching is the convenience that mobile offers. Whether you are coming from a land-based casino or a desktop gaming site, nothing quite comes close to what you will get from mobile devices. Since they are portable, you can play from anywhere at any time.

Moreover, as the market continues to grow, operators have continued to offer more incentives for mobile gaming. For instance, some casinos have special bonuses and perks for people who choose to play on mobile. Similarly, they have also worked hard to integrate other mobile services such as payment options which adds to the allure of gambling on mobile.

Smartphones and tablets also come in all shapes and sizes. You get to choose from a wide range of devices at different price points. Thankfully, most of the modern-day options are so advanced that they will support most, if not all, mobile casino gaming activities. That said, the only real choice that players must make is which platforms or operating systems they would prefer to use.

Mobile Gaming on Android

In the mobile market, Android boasts of the lion’s share. In fact, it is still arguably the most popular operating system in the consumer electronics market. Google outdid themselves with this one and we continue to reap the benefits of that. For gamblers, the best thing about Android is the range of options that it offers users. You can find a decent Android device at very low prices. If you are looking to splurge and go all-in, there are also lots of amazing Android-powered smartphones and tablets to choose from.

With so many people using the platform, it only makes sense that casino operators do what they can to tap into the market. So far, this has paid off quite well. Google has some reservations on the apps it allows on the Play Store. This is mostly due to consumer protection concerns and adherence to jurisdictional laws. However, gamers can find a respectable selection of casino apps to download.

If you prefer not to download any apps, there is also the option of logging in right from your mobile browser. Thanks to all the advancements in HTML5 technologies, these sites work just as well as native Android devices. Moreover, Android is also known for its Progressive Web Apps which not only take up much less system storage and resources but work seamlessly. For most people, they are indistinguishable from native apps.

The experience may vary depending on the hardware on the Android device you choose. It is thus important to try out a few options before settling on one. Still, modern Android devices are powerful enough to make the online gambling adventure a worthwhile endeavor for both newbies and avid gamers.

Mobile Gaming on iOS and iPadOS

Apple debuted the smartphone as we know it back in the later 2000s and since then it has continued to churn out amazing devices. The iPhone and iPad are iconic devices that have redefined how we work, communicate and entertain ourselves. Millions of these devices have been sold which makes them a uniquely lucrative market for online casino operators.

Many online casino operators have ensured that their mobile gambling apps and sites are accessible on iPads and iPhones. Apple is also known for being very strict when it comes to the apps that it allows to the App Store. Real money gambling apps, in particular, have been disadvantaged by these restrictions. However, this strict app review criteria means that players are always assured of downloading apps that are safe and secure.

Players do not have to download the apps though. There is still the option of accessing the gambling apps or sites right from their mobile browsers. While apps come with some features such as push notifications and other integrations, browser-based apps have evolved significantly. Moreover, the devices have become so powerful and the casino developers have optimized their offerings to take full advantage of that.

As such, you can look forward to an immersive experience that fully leverages the beautiful displays and the loud high-quality speakers. The amazing battery life means that you can play for extended periods without running out of juice. iOS and iPadOS are also regularly updated. This means that your safety and security are always a top priority.

Mobile Gaming on Windows

For the most part, the mobile market has generally become somewhat of a two-horse race thanks to the dominance of Google’s and Apple’s operating systems. Microsoft gave the smartphone market a shot with Windows Mobile. For desktop gamers, the arrival of windows casinos on mobile became a reality. Unfortunately, this was short-lived when Microsoft eventually chose to bow out of that market. The competition was very stiff.

Even though there is no Windows-powered smartphone, the operating system is still a key player in the sector. Thanks to its ultra-portable laptops, convertibles, and tablet devices, gamers are still able to enjoy the perks of mobile gambling. To make it even better, these devices are known for the raw power that they pack. As such, players get something that is much close to the desktop experience in terms of top-notch performance and large screens for an immersive experience.

Windows remains to be one of the most popular operating systems on the planet. This means that compatibility is not something that gamblers will need to worry about. Just about any online casino will work on the platform. Like in the case of iOS and Android, all you need is a reliable internet connection. Since most of these apps run right on your browser, you will not even need to download anything. Some casino operators do offer downloadable clients which could enhance the experience but not by a huge margin. You will always get value for your money.

Which Is the Best Option for You?

In my experience, very few people buy smartphones or tablets for the sole purpose of online gambling. They are, after all, multipurpose devices which means that there are other factors that you may need to consider. For instance, if you are looking for a larger screen that will be great for movies when you are not gaming, an Android or Windows tablet, or iPad will be the best option. If you are looking for a great camera for live casino gaming, there are devices that will be best suited for that.

If your choices boil down to an operating system, you should know that it is very subjective. Android, iOS, iPadOS, and Windows are mature operating systems that are not only fully-featured but also support a wide range of applications and sites. We would recommend that you try out multiple options if you can. That way, you can go for one that has a user interface or a set of features that work best for you.