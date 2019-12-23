What are the best gaming apps to download in time for 2020?

Anyone in the South Florida and Caribbean region will know how key smartphones have become to modern life. Of course, mobile phones now are also great sources of fun and entertainment! A major part of this are the handy mobile apps you can download. Gaming apps are some of the most popular around for keeping boredom at bay and are certainly worth checking out. Of course, you may already know about casino apps which give you the chance to play fun slot or table games on the move. If you already use this sort of app, remember to find handy bonus codes to access more money to play with – the online casino PA bonuses available on the internet show why this makes sense.

Once you have some fun casino apps downloaded, what other gaming apps could you download now to check out in 2020?

Oceanhorn

If you like a bit of action and adventure when playing mobile games, Oceanhorn could be the app for you. This allows you to get fully immersed in a great looking fantasy themed game world packed full of surprises to discover. From tricky puzzles to solve to unexpected dangers to overcome, it will keep you playing for many hours. The 3D visuals are very impressive and make full use of the processing power in modern smartphones. With an involving story and an incredible soundtrack, it is one gaming app that has found favor with many people, from Fort Lauderdale to Barbados. Even better it is available to download on both iOS and Android.

PES 2019

Although we may be looking at gaming apps to download for 2020, the 2019 version of PES is still worth checking out. Standing for Pro Evolution Soccer, this is perfect for any soccer fans in the region and a decent alternative to FIFA. The real appeal of this game is the intensity of the matches, fluid player animation and easy to use control system. It also has over 8,000 player animations and a new Unreal Engine 4 to help make the gameplay more realistic. With all the major teams, players and leagues you would want to include from around the world, it is the perfect soccer fix when you are on the go. It even lets you play against friends offline or against people from around the world online.

PUBG mobile

If you are looking to download some cool new gaming apps onto your mobile heading into 2020, PUBG Mobile is a great choice. The original PUBG has been a huge hit in the gaming sector and took the global gaming scene by storm. It is an online survivor game in the same vein as Fortnite, where you battle against other players online to win the day. This mobile version is available on both Android and iOS so you can enjoy it on whatever mobile you have. Players will be pleased to see that the gameplay is as fun as desktop versions and all the guns, ammo and other weapons are here too. The visuals are also very good and really help get you into the game world. For extra fun, you can even invite friends to battle it out with you.

Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout

This is a top-notch sandbox game which is great for fans of strategy gaming apps. It is chock full of tricky puzzles and mind-bending challenges to solve in your attempt to break out of prison. It also has the option to create your own customized avatar which is a nice touch. Be warned though – this is a very involving game which could see hours fly by before you know it! With the prison you are escaping from having many vents and tunnels to discover, it will keep you entertained for a long time. As you plan your escape, you have to live by the in-game prison rules and avoid getting caught. If you do get found out, there is even the chance to bribe the prison guards to look the other way. There is also a multi-player option so you can join with friends to plan a mass escape!

Cool gaming apps to download in time for 2020

As we head towards the new year, now is a good time to think about downloading some new gaming apps onto your mobile. They will not only help to keep you entertained over the whole festive period but also give you some fresh titles to try out as 2020 begins. The above are some of the best around right now so why not give them a go?