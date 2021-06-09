The Best Countries To Visit If You’re Craving The Cricket

The South Florida Cricket Alliance has just announced that it plans to hold a Hot Weather T10 cricket tournament this year in association with Cricket Americas Limited. This is fantastic news for cricket fans in the area and abroad as the matches will be streamed live on OTT platforms across the world. If this news has got you craving even more cricket, read more here about a few of the best grounds across the world.

Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

Cricket originated back in 16th Century England but became popular when 18th Century nobles took interest and decided not only is it a great sport but one which is fun to bet on. England is home to Lord’s Cricket Ground, the Home Of The Cricket. It is an iconic cricket venue, renowned for its atmosphere during test matches. Watching a game of cricket there is on every fan’s bucket list.

For cricket players, it is a dream to make it onto the Honours Boards at Lord’s, which are a permanent reminder of the best batting and bowling performances ever achieved. West Indies cricketers who have made it onto the board include K.A.J. Roach, F.H. Edwards and S. Chanderpaul. The full list is available on the website.

England is a great country to visit for a cricket fan as there are also plenty of other notable cricket grounds to tour and the atmosphere at the matches is second to none. There are also plenty of bookmakers, so it’s much easier than it was for the old English nobles to have a fun flutter.

Basin Reserve, Wellington

Cricket was brought over to New Zealand by an Anglican missionary in 1832. The first recorded match was played in Wellington. Since then, the Basin Reserve, which is located between Mount Cook and Mount Victoria, has become New Zealand’s Home of Cricket. It is a spectacular sports ground and the only one on the National Heritage List.

As far as betting goes, cricket is the most popular summer sport in New Zealand. However, if New Zealanders want a flutter they must use overseas operators. For example, there are plenty of minimum deposit casinos available and plenty of detailed information to be found out about them online on specialized websites but these operators are all based outside of New Zealand and this is the same for bookmakers. It means if you can’t make it over to New Zealand but are watching any of the games live and enjoy a sports bet, you’re likely betting in the same place as the locals. Feels a little bit closer to being there, right?

Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

What about cricket grounds in the Caribbean? The most notable has got to be Queen’s Park Oval, in the Port of Spain, Trinidad. It is privately owned by The Queen’s Park Cricket Club and has capacity for 20,000 spectators, it is the largest ground in the West Indies. It is renowned for its atmosphere, memorable performances and is located against a breathtaking backdrop.

Which cricket ground is top of your list to visit?