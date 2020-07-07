Balearia Caribbean Relaunches Service From Ft. Lauderdale to Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE – This week, the South Florida based ferry company, Balearia Caribbean, has resumed its passenger services between Port Everglades (Fort Lauderdale), Bimini, and Freeport (Grand Bahama Island).

The launch was made possible by following the strict, but undeniably necessary, hygiene and safety protocols mandated by all of the governing parties involved.

The company has vowed to start with a modest, yet groundbreaking move to offer three sailing services a week, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

This move not only marks a step in the right direction in regards to the advancement of the tourism industry but also offers an alternative method of transportation and cargo services for Bahamian locals.

In a day and age where safety is at the top of everyone’s priorities, Balearia Caribbean has taken various steps to ensure that all of its passengers sail safe.

The company has been certified by the international entity Bureau Veritas with the Global Safe Site COVID-19 certificate, making it one of the first shipping companies in operation to hold such a high level of safety certification.

Furthermore, the use of face masks/coverings is mandatory at all times during the travel process, for both the passengers and the staff members.

To increase safety and put their customers at ease, the ferry company has reduced its sailing capacity to ensure social distancing. The use of electronic boarding passes has also been reinforced to limit contact between guests and their check-in agents, all the while reducing the bottleneck effect during the embarkation process.

Additionally, the transportation company has implemented several safety procedures. All passengers will have their temperature taken before boarding.

While in the terminal and aboard the vessel, passengers will have easy access to sanitizer dispensers.

Last but certainly not least, the ship also undergoes a deep and extensive sanitation process before, during, and after each sailing. Balearia Caribbean would like to remind its future passengers that they are working closely with the United States and Bahamas Government to ensure that they are following all of the latest travel guidelines.

Thus, it is recommended that all passengers verify all current travel requirements with the corresponding countries involved before making their travel arrangements.