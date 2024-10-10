The American Friends of Jamaica to Honor Grace Jones at Hummingbird Gala

by Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaican global icon Grace Jones is one of four distinguished individuals being recognized at the eagerly awaited 2024 Hummingbird Gala, set to take place on Friday, October 25, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

A key event of the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) is happening this year. At this yearly event, AFJ will present its International Achievement Award. The award will go to a well-known singer, songwriter, model, and actress from Jamaica. Grace Jones is a Jamaican-American icon. She is known for her strong impact on disco music. She has also made history as a model and actress.

The American Friends of Jamaica Honorees

The October 25th affair will also honor Vanessa Noel. Noel is a renowned luxury shoe designer and restaurateur. She will be recognized for her contributions to philanthropy and the arts.

Meanwhile, the International Humanitarian Award will be conferred upon Robert and Mark White. They have significantly impacted Jamaica’s economy through their pioneering work in the paper industry.

A Night of Celebration

The event is not just a glamorous night of celebration. It is also an important chance for companies to engage. This helps raise brand awareness and goodwill. At the same time, it supports meaningful programs in Jamaica.

Adding to the event’s prestige, Michelle Miller, CBS News correspondent, will do the honors as the emcee for the 2024 Hummingbird Gala. Her involvement further underscores the significance of this gathering, which continues to attract notable figures who share a commitment to philanthropy and community support in Jamaica.

AFJ is thrilled to welcome Kristina Newman-Scott as a Gala Co-Chair, alongside Annie Lazarus, Morgan Kret, and Tara Favors. Newman-Scott is an award-winning leader with over 20 years of experience in the public and nonprofit sectors, focusing on arts, culture, and media. She currently serves as the Secretary of the Board for Americans for the Arts and chairs the Department of Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission for the City of New York.

Also on the cards, the 2024 Hummingbird Gala promises an elegant evening featuring a silent auction, a three-course dinner, exquisite wines, and premium entertainment. The gala will offer a unique opportunity to engage with business leaders, government officials, high-profile donors, and other supporters committed to giving back.

Caron Chung, AFJ Executive Director, states, “We look forward to honoring these distinguished individuals and welcoming our community of supporters of Jamaica. As always, the annual gala offers an opportunity for fun and camaraderie while promoting the continuance and progression of AFJ’s legacy and mission.”

For more than 40 years, the AFJ has focused on supporting education, healthcare, and economic development. This includes expanding the handheld ultrasound device program to 18 hospitals. All proceeds from the 2024 New York Gala will support important programs that help the AFJ’s mission in Jamaica.