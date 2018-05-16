Hon. Andrew Wheatley to receive 2018 Technology Leadership Award

By Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Minister of Science, Energy & Technology Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley will receive the Inaugural 2018 Technology Leadership Award from Jamaica College Old Boys Association of New York (JCOBA-NY) for his achievement as a scientist, innovator and policy leader.

The presentation will be made at the Association’s Annual Griffin Awards and Fund Raiser at the SVA theatre in Manhattan on Saturday, June 9, 2018.

JCOBA-NY President, Mr. Carl Bennett says the technology leadership award that will be presented to Dr. Wheatley will also recognize him for his stellar work in driving Jamaica’s transition into a world class a society through innovation in science, energy and technology. “This is perfectly aligned with the Association’s mission to enable innovation and technology competence through national workforce development to fuel Jamaica’s future growth”.

Minister Wheatley will deliver the keynote address at this event which is under the patronage of Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, who along with Jamaica’s Counsel General to New York, Ms. Trudy Deans will bring remarks.

The Association will recognize and present awards to several individuals, namely Dr. Robynne Chutkan and Mrs.Vanessa Noel who will receive the Woman of Distinction Award, while Clifton Patrick Simpson will receive the Jamaica Brand Ambassador Award. Four past students – Mr. Gary “Butch” Hendrickson, Drs William Foster, Paul Lindo and Dwight Williams – will receive the Distinguished Alumnus Award.

In commenting on the event, President Bennett pointed out that the Griffin Award celebrates the achievements of Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica in the arts, sciences, business, politics and community service. He said that it is a very special event for his Association as it gives them an opportunity to honor some of the most deserving members of our community for their tireless contributions in enhancing the lives of our citizens.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will also be helping JCOBA-NY to the fund the STEM applications and spark innovation program which advances workforce development in Jamaica.

The president stated that the event gives association the opportunity to support their critically acclaimed robotics project which was introduced at Jamaica Collage in 2009. He added that the association has now partnered with the Ministry of Education in implementing the STEMS applications throughout the school system.

The screening of Trevor Rhone’s iconic film “Smile Orange” will headline the entertainment package. Members of Mr. Rhone’s family will be in attendance to present the film.