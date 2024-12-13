Jamaica Diaspora Health & Wellness Task Force Welcomes New Co-Chairs

SOUTH FLORIDA – We are excited to share an update regarding the leadership of the Jamaica Diaspora Health and Wellness Task Force (JDHWTF). Dr. Angela Wright and Dr. Ena Wanliss have been appointed as Co-Chairs of the task force.

Dr. Wright has previously served as Vice Chair alongside Dr. Fray, who led the task force for the past three years. Fray concluded her tenure at the end of November 2024. We will miss her invaluable contribution to JDTAN, and we extend our best wishes for her success in her future endeavors.

Dr. Angela Wright

Wright is a researcher, clinician, and educator with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Nursing from Barry University in Miami, Florida. Her research focused on Emerging Adults (ages 18-25) who were born with HIV and are living in South Florida. She is also board-certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-BC) by the American Nurse Credentialing Center (ANCC).

Dr. Wright began her healthcare career in the early 1990s, providing care and support for older adults. This experience ignited her passion for nursing and her commitment to excellence. She earned her Associate of Arts degree from Broward Community College in 1998 and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Florida International University (FIU) in 2000. While at FIU, she was active in the Student Nurses Association, serving as Treasurer and representing the association at both state and national levels.

Dr. Wright joined the Jackson Health System (JHS) as a nurse intern in the summer of 2000 and has continued her career with the organization for over 24 years. She has served in various roles, including as a critical care nurse in several units, and is currently the Clinical Nurse Educator at the Medical Intermediate Care Unit (MIMCU).

Dr. Wright has also worked as a teacher at Keiser University, South University, and Capscare Academy. She enjoys helping nursing students get ready for jobs in healthcare.

Dr. Wright Career Profile

Originally from Jamaica, Dr. Wright migrated to the United States in 1990. She attended Denham Town Secondary School, EXED Community College, and The College of Arts, Science & Technology (CAST) in Jamaica. She was a member of the Bethune Avenue Holiness Christian Church before moving to the U.S. Wright joined the Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network (JDTAN) in 2022. She has helped with many task forces and committees. Her work supports the growth and development of Jamaica.

Dr. Ena Wanliss

Dr. Ena Wanliss recently joined JDTAN. She is excited about her role as Co-Chair. Dr. Wanliss wants her colleagues’ support to make the Health & Wellness Task Force successful. She has 20 years of experience with the CDC Division of Cancer Prevention and Control. Overall, she has over 35 years in the public health field.

Passionate about enhancing health opportunities within her community and empowering individuals, Dr. Wanliss dedicated her career to public health. Before joining the CDC, she worked for the American Cancer Society at both national and division levels, focusing on raising awareness about breast, cervical, colorectal, and tobacco-related cancers.

Dr. Wanliss has worked with many groups as a leader. She has helped the CDC improve health for vulnerable communities both in the U.S. and around the world. She has been an exceptional mentor, fostering the development of future CDC leaders.

Continuing Leadership

We are also thrilled that Dr. Dahlia Blake will continue her role as Vice Chair. Dr. Blake is a dedicated philanthropist who excels in her projects. We are also proud to announce that Dr. Dorothy Brown has been appointed as the new Vice Chair. She is a long-time member of the Health Task Force. She looks forward to serving in this role and giving back to Jamaica.

JDTAN is excited about this news. They believe the new leaders will keep providing great service to the community, the Health & Wellness Task Force, its partners, and its members.