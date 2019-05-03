South Florida’s Caribbean American Heritage Awards Ceremony Set for June 9

Fort Lauderdale – The 5th Annual Caribbean American Heritage Awards Banquet & Gala, in celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month, will be held on June 9, 2019 at the elegant Signature Grand, 6900 State Road 84, Davie, starting at 6pm.

Patrons will be greeted by the invigorating sounds of Steel Pan Music, followed by Dinner, Awards Presentation, Entertainment, and Dancing.

Don’t miss this great evening of Class, Culture and Great Entertainment.

Caribbean American Heritage Awards recognizes ordinary people who have contributed significantly and continue to give back to their community, (ordinary people doing extraordinary things).

Areas of recognition include: HealthCare; Health; Wellness; Arts and Culture; Legal; Entrepreneurship; Academia; Charity; Community, Leadership Support and Media.

South Florida is a melting pot of people from numerous Caribbean Islands and this year the Nominees represent Jamaica; Cuba; Guyana; Haiti and Puerto Rico.

Caribbean American Heritage Awards Honorees

Lourdes Diaz-President of Diversity Communications & Democratic Hispanic Caucus

Wayne Messam – Mayor; The City of Miramar

Susan Kennedy-President, Bullets 4 Life

Thimothe-Paul-Vitas Healthcare

Guithele Ruiz-Nicolas-Broward County, Human Services

Guilaine Regis-Grand Hyatt Hotel

Xavier Murphy-President, Jamaica College Old Boys Association & Jamaicans.com

Judith A. Barnes-Designer, J.B. Couture

Kenneth Rivera-Municipal Manager, WASTE PRO

Kidson W. Barnes – All Your Needs Insurance

In addition, they will again present the “Friend of the Caribbean Award”, this year’s recipient is Jawan Strader – MEDIA & T.V. Personality at NBC 6.

Caribbean American Heritage Lifetime Achievement Awards

Alcee Hastings-Congressman;

Howard Berger-Commissioner, City of Lauderhill;

NBC 6, 70 years of outstanding media coverage and the first Television Station in South Florida;

John Lynch-Chairman, The Jamaica Tourist Board, Tourism and lifetime contributions to Jamaica

“Good deeds should not be left unnoticed, therefore our goal is to continue to recognize as many as we possibly can and for many years to come”, It is gratifying to be able to present these awards and I am sure it is equally gratifying for the recipients to receive them”, says Elizabeth Burns, producer of the event.

Entertainers include: General Stan Brown-Tropical Vibes Steel Pan; Yamin Mustafa Island Band along with special guest artistes. Patrons will have a chance to win great prizes and giveaways.

The mission of CAHMUSA is to expand the knowledge and awareness of the rich cultural heritage of the people of the Caribbean region and their many significant contributions to the development and wellbeing of the USA.

A percentage of the net proceeds will benefit Advanced Legacy Foundation.