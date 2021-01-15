North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estimé-Irvin to Serve on Florida League of Cities Advocacy Committee

[North Miami] – The Florida League of Cities has appointed the City of North Miami’s District 3 Councilwoman, Mary Estimé-Irvin to serve on its Advocacy Committee.

The Advocacy Committee is responsible for garnering support for the legislative priorities adopted by Florida League of Cities’ membership, with a focus on the League’s members and the Legislature.

This committee is also responsible for advocating for the FLC Legislative Action Agenda and other key issues, through direct engagement with state elected officials.

The committee’s goal is to provide strategic direction on the Leagues’ lobbying initiatives.

“What I am most drawn to about this committee, is the accountability it places on all of its members to stay engaged with state law makers. I am definitely up for the challenge; because it reflects my existing commitment to the people of North Miami,” said Estimé-Irvin. “I will actively work toward maintaining relationships with our state and federal legislative delegation, helping the League to determine how the impacts of its proposed legislation affects municipal operations and functions and staying abreast of priorities in order to educate and inform the community.”

Councilwoman Mary Estimé-Irvin Profile

Estimé-Irvin has served as a North Miami City Councilwoman since 2019. During her time in office, she has been an advocate for the City’s youth, most recently sponsoring the ordinance to establish the North Miami Youth Council and hosting the first Human Trafficking Awareness Rally for local students.

Estimé-Irvin partners with local chambers of commerce to host educational workshops for area businesses. She is also a voice for North Miami’s seniors, advocating for their expanded social service offerings and proudly hosting their inaugural Valentine’s Day Rendezvous.

For the second consecutive year, Estimé-Irvin spearheaded North Miami’s Florida City Government Week festivities.