Ten North Group Presents: Art of Transformation 2024

OPA-LOCKA – Ten North Group is excited to unveil the 2024 installment of its yearly Art of Transformation (AOT) exhibition, themed Black Aliveness and the Aesthetics of Being, scheduled for December 4-8, 2024, sponsored by R4 Capital.As part of the celebrated Miami Art Week and Art of Black, AOT explores how Black cultural expression and image-making inspire new understandings of identity, autonomy, and connection.

Black Aliveness and the Aesthetics of Being will be held at the Ten North Campus, with events and exhibitions running from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from December 4–8. Admission is free, and visitors are encouraged to immerse themselves in the dynamic and diverse world of Black aesthetics.

Dr. Willie Logan, President and CEO of Ten North Group stated “since the arrival of Africans in the Americas, literature and visual expression have been vital ways to articulate Black humanity, tell stories, challenge ideas, and reshape knowledge. Black aliveness not only as a narrative of survival but as a celebration of our capacity to innovate, inspire, and shape our communities and our histories.”

The Art of Transformation 2024 exhibition theme, inspired by scholar Kevin Quashie’s Black Aliveness, or a Poetics of Being, highlights the significance of Black texts and visual art in constructing a “Black aesthetics of being.” This year’s programming focuses on the interrelationships between Black literary works and visual arts to create spaces of transformation, resilience, and self-definition.

PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, December 4 th

6:30 PM | Opening Reception @ The ARC

6:30 PM – 10:30 PM | African Heritage Event Night @ The ARC

6:30 PM – 10:30 PM | Jamaican Heritage Event Night @ The Pavilion & The ARC

10:00 AM | Historic Trail Tour by Alex Van Mecl @ Historic Train Station

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM | Conversation with Professor Yacouba Konate & artist Siriki Ky @ The ARC

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM | Conversation with Curator Phillip Thomas: Panel Discussion on “Aliveness and Livity” @ The Pavilion

6:30 PM | Museum Night Cocktail Experience @ Historic Train Station

All exhibitions open. No special events.

Main Exhibitions

The Art of Transformation 2024 will feature seven main exhibitions, each focusing on a different aspect of Black aliveness:

Jamaica on My Mind: Aliveness and Livity

(Pavilion), curated by Professor Phillip Thomas, presents Jamaican artists from home and abroad who explore the interconnections of Aliveness to Livity as a moment of accomplishment, an instant in which what has matured in the alchemical athanor metamorphoses into perfection or, rather, an epiphany or an event—an accomplishment.

In Praise of the Blues by Edouard Duval-Carrié

(ARC), curated by Adrienne Von Lates, explores the historical, cultural, and spiritual resonance of the color blue in the Black Atlantic diaspora.

Under the Bridge, Beyond the Beach, Above the Muck

( Historic Train Station), curated by Professor Yacouba Konate. Snapshots of the Ten North’s collections, this exhibition articulates the Group’s approach to collection, embodying and enacting black memory principles. It serves as a locus of memory, a landmark around which past events structure present memory.

And Is: The Black Florida Project

(The Hurt Building), curated by Melissa Hunter Davis

As Is presents the photography of Johanne Rahman, focusing on the complex and evolving landscapes of Black communities across Florida.

Embodiment of Aliveness: The Sculptures of Siriki Ky

(Historic Train Station), curated by E. H. Malick Ndiaye, explores Black resilience and identity in Ky’s powerful bronze sculptures.

Site Memory: The Sculpture Garden

(VFW Garden), led by landscape architect James Brazil. The former Veterans of Foreign Wars site becomes a space through which past and present experiences fuse to commemorates Black history through sculptures and installations inspired by banned African American literature.

Tales of Opa-Locka: A Heritage Journey

( Historic Train Station), curated by Alex Van Mecl, Founder, Opa-locka Preservation Association. This first historical experience offers a deep look at the city’s nearly 100-year history and culture. Visitors can enjoy a well-planned journey through Opa-locka’s unique buildings and social history. The exhibition also examines the City’s military history as a training site for the U.S. Naval and Marine Corps before and during WWII

Art of Transformation Progams and Special Events

Art of Transformation 2024 will have exhibitions and a series of interesting panels and special events. These will invite visitors to explore themes of Black identity, aesthetics, and global influence.

The first panel, Jamaica on My Mind, chaired by Phillip Thomas, will explore the history of Jamaican contemporary art in political, social, and economic contexts. This conversation, involving artists, critics, and scholars, will reveal how Jamaican art has evolved over time, expressing both national preoccupations and aspirations. By examining the maturity of Jamaican artistic ideas and practices, this panel provides insight into the island’s unique cultural voice within the wider Diaspora.

The second panel, Contemporary Art, Contemporaneity, and the Black World – Rethinking the Aesthetic Cartography, features Dr. Malick Ndiaye in conversation with sculptor Siriki Ky. Together, they will discuss African and African Diaspora art, exploring how translation, knowledge production, and aesthetic representation that inform contemporary cultural policy. By rethinking how Black artistic creation engages with the global arts landscape, this conversation offers a fresh perspective on Black art’s transformative potential.

These panels are complemented by a range of evening events: live performing arts programs, fashion showcases from innovative Black designers, and film screenings that center Black narratives and aesthetics. Through this blend of visual art, discourse, and live events, Art of Transformation 2024 celebrates the complexity, diversity, and aliveness of Black cultural expression.

Creating Stronger Communities Through the Arts

Ten North Group has a strong history of changing communities through social and cultural empowerment. They have made a lasting impact on the Opa-locka area. Their work promotes fair access to housing, economic opportunities, and cultural engagement. The Art of Transformation 2024 initiative furthers Ten North Group’s commitment to fostering Black autonomy, creating spaces for cultural exchange, and uplifting local communities.

Ten North Group Campus

The ARC – 675 Ali Baba Avenue, Opa-locka, FL 33054

Jamaica On My Mind Pavilion – 650 Ali Baba Avenue, Opa-locka, FL 33054

The Historic Opa-locka Train Station – 490 Ali Baba Avenue, Opa-locka, FL 33054

The Hurt Building – 490 Opa-locka Boulevard, Opa-locka, FL 33054

RSVP: Via Eventbrite @ Ten North Group or email at [email protected].

For more information visit: www.thetennorthgroup.com, or by phone at (305) 687-3545.