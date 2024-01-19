Affordable Housing Unveiling Marks a Milestone for Opa-Locka Community

OPA-LOCKA – The City of Opa-Locka announced the unveiling of two new affordable housing units, a significant step towards addressing the community’s housing needs. The units are at 15070-80 James Street, Opa-Locka, Florida. Two families have a new home for 2024.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by all elected officials of the City of Opa-Locka, emphasizing the collective commitment to providing affordable housing options for the residents. The project is made possible through the collaboration and support of the Opa Locka Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), which has been pivotal in driving the initiative forward.

These affordable housing units represent a beacon of hope for individuals and families seeking secure and accessible living spaces in Opa-Locka. The project aligns with the city’s broader mission to enhance the quality of life for its residents and foster a sense of community.

“We are thrilled to unveil these affordable housing units that will positively impact the lives of our residents,” said Jannie Russell, Opa-Locka CRA Chairperson, who was present. “This initiative underscores our dedication to creating a vibrant and inclusive community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.” Jason Walker, CRA Director, Board Members, Natasha Ervin, Joseph L. Kelley, Mayor John H. Taylor J, and Vice Chair Nikisha William were present. Several community members were also present for the occasion.

The event featured remarks from city officials, highlighting the collaborative efforts that have gone into making this project a reality. Attendees had the opportunity to tour the new units and witness the positive changes within the community.