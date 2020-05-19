City of Opa-locka and Feeding South Florida Host Drive-Thru Food Distribution

OPA-LOCKA – The City of Opa-locka and Feeding South Florida continue their active roles in providing support to the City of Opa-Locka community through drive-thru food distributions.

The City of Opa-locka and Feeding South Florida hosted a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, May 19, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Opa-locka United Methodist Church located at 630 Sharar Avenue Opa-locka.

More than 1,000 families received care packages filled with farm-fresh produce and dairy products. Each of the COVID-19 care packages included fresh fruit, vegetables and dairy. The care packages were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“As businesses remain closed and many of the City of Opa-locka’s residents continue to go without wages, we believe our drive-thru distribution would offer help to anyone struggling to buy groceries in the midst of the pandemic,” said City of Opa-locka Mayor Matthew Pigatt. “We want our Opa-locka residents to know that if you need food, we are here for you. Through this partnership with Feeding South Florida, our goal was to help make sure families have food on their tables.”

The next drive-thru food distribution, which will partner with Feeding South Florida, will take place Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The location and time are to be determined.

The City of Opa-locka has taken active roles in the community over the past month, providing assistance during these unprecedented times.

In addition to the food distribution Tuesday, May 19, the City of Opa-locka, the State of Florida, and Miami-Dade County opened a new walk-up testing site to provide COVID-19 coronavirus testing to symptomatic and asymptomatic members of the public 12 years old and older.

The Community Based Testing Site located at Sherbondy Park, will be open daily, seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. beginning Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The CBTS will have the ability to conduct 200 tests per day.