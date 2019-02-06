Taste the Islands Experience – April 26 – 28, 2019
Enjoy a taste of island life at the 2019 Taste the Islands Experience, a 3-day Caribbean food and drink festival in sunny Fort Lauderdale.
- Friday, April 26 | TTIX Under the Stars – Laid back vibe, unplugged music, island tapas.
- Saturday, April 27 | TTIX 2019 – The all inclusive main event with gourmet bites, Caribbean cocktails, celebrity chef demos, culinary museum, fabulous people, restaurant row, artisan shopping, live music and much more.
- Sunday, April 28 | Brunch on the Sunny Side – Tropical mimosa brunch with fashion show, followed by a riverboat cruise.
Learn more here
- See also: Caribbean Food and Drink Festival “Taste the Islands Experience” Returns to Fort Lauderdale
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.