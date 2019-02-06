Taste the Islands Experience – April 26 – 28, 2019

Lauderhill Regional Chamber 2019 Women of Distinction Honorees

LAUDERHILL – The 6th Annual Lauderhill Regional Chamber of Commerce Women of Distinction Awards Breakfast powered by the Florida Panthers will honor nine admirable community leaders for their vast achievements. The awards breakfast will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019, 7:30 a.m., at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise. After a competitive nomination process, nine of Broward County’s most influential women were selected […]