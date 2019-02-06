By February 6, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

Taste the Islands Experience – April 26 – 28, 2019

Enjoy a taste of island life at the 2019 Taste the Islands Experience, a 3-day Caribbean food and drink festival in sunny Fort Lauderdale.

  • Friday, April 26 | TTIX Under the Stars – Laid back vibe, unplugged music, island tapas.
  • Saturday, April 27 | TTIX 2019 – The all inclusive main event with gourmet bites, Caribbean cocktails, celebrity chef demos, culinary museum, fabulous people, restaurant row, artisan shopping, live music and much more.
  • Sunday, April 28 | Brunch on the Sunny Side – Tropical mimosa brunch with fashion show, followed by a riverboat cruise.

Learn more here

Please like & share:
Posted in: Video
  • This feature has not been activated yet.

  • Archives:

  • Categories:

  • Tags: