Tanya Stephens’ Influence on Daughter Kelly Shane’s Music Career

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Being the child of a famous parent can be stressful, but it does have advantages. For Kelly Shane, whose mother is Tanya Stephens, there is no shortage of advice.

Stephens, best known for songs like Yuh nuh Ready fi dis Yet and These Streets, told her daughter to cover A Little Love, a ballad made famous in Jamaica by Jimmy London and Mr. Vegas.

Her version, produced by Tad Dawkins Jr, was released on March 7 by Tad’s International Record.

“My mother is one of my biggest influences but when asked about my mother, I doubt anyone means Vivienne Stephenson (Tanya’s real name), who is actually my mother,” said Kelly Shane. “Tanya Stephens, in my opinion, didn’t raise me. I’m just a consumer of her music like anyone else, blessed with the privilege of working with her over the years. I’d say Tanya and I are both primarily influenced by Vivienne.”

Jimmy London’s cover of A Little Love was released in 1972. Forty years later, Mr. Vegas put his spin on the song, which was also recorded as That’s What I Want From You by American singers Dinah Washington and Skeeter Davis.

Kelly Shane’s version uses a Rastafarian Nyahbinghi beat, suggested by Dawkins Jr. She started her recording career four years ago. Since then, she has tried many different sounds. However, she admits that finding the right sound is still hard.

“Best way to describe it (her sound) is experimental and I mean that quite literally. I still rely on trial and error for my sound every time I record,” said Kelly Shane.

 

