Tamarac Commission Passes Living Wage Ordinance for City Employees

TAMARAC– The City of Tamarac’s Mayor and Commission passed a living wage ordinance at the October 28 City Commission meeting that will ensure City employee wages that would allow them to afford to live in the area.

“South Florida is an expensive place to live, and our staff works tirelessly to help the community,” said Vice Mayor Marlon D. Bolton, who proposed the ordinance. “I am pleased that my colleagues supported this ordinance, which codifies our commitment to providing fair wages.”

According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which created a living wage calculator, a living wage refers to a threshold that allows workers and their families to have decent living standards. It is calculated based on location.

Currently, the minimum hourly wage Tamarac pays employees is $14.64. The City Commission will establish a living wage that will go into effect on October 1, 2021.