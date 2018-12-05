Fresco y Más Supermarket With Caribbean Flair To Open in Lauderhill

Southeastern Grocers to introduce popular Hispanic banner with new Caribbean flair

LAUDERHILL –Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, will unveil the newest Fresco y Más store in Lauderhill, Florida, growing the popular Hispanic grocery store to 26 locations.

On Wednesday, Dec. 5, the new Lauderhill store, located at 1531 NW 40th Ave., will be the first Fresco y Más to place a strong emphasis on products targeted to Caribbean customers, in addition to the traditional Hispanic offerings for which Fresco y Más is known.

Customers will immediately notice the expanded variety of products, including fresh seafood; specialty meat cuts, including goat and oxtail; islander produce such as jackfruit and root veggies; a wide selection of Caribbean seasonings, spices, snacks, beverages; and a hot-food section offering popular Caribbean foods.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “Listening to our customers, communities and associates plays a critical role in the evolution of our Fresco y Más banner. Our newest store in Lauderhill is a direct reflection of our customers’ feedback and incorporates the unique needs of this wonderful community.”

“We recognized a great need in the Lauderhill community for a grocery store that provides more than the traditional Hispanic offerings. Our newest Fresco y Más store is handcrafted with a wide selection of products tailored specifically to the Caribbean customer as a unique offering for our Lauderhill community. We are excited to give our customers a shopping experience they can count on by providing exceptional service and authentic products with the highest quality and lowest prices.”

Shoppers will immediately notice enhancements throughout the new Fresco y Más store, including:

New custom façade signage, vibrant yellow color palate and bilingual store signage.

Refreshed produce department featuring a farmers market setting with an expanded assortment of local fruits and vegetables tailored to Caribbean and Hispanic customers.

All-new café with expanded seating area serving authentic Caribbean and Hispanic breakfast items, such as croquettes, Jamaican patties, pastries, drinks, and hot and cold sandwiches.

Newly updated “Cocina” (kitchen) offering daily specials of freshly prepared family favorites, including jerk chicken, goat stew and Caribbean rice, all made fresh from scratch.

All-new, full-service Latin “Carniceria” (butcher shop) offering an expanded selection of fresh, custom-cut meats to better serve our customers, including popular Caribbean favorites such as goat and oxtail.

Expanded seafood offerings and an added assortment of crab and whole fish.

New bakery department offering an expanded selection of Hispanic, Caribbean and locally made baked goods, including flan, custom tres leches cakes and more, all made fresh daily.

An “International” aisle featuring more than 1,200 international and Caribbean products conveniently organized by country of origin.

All-new Wall of Value section featuring weekly specials on items customers purchase most.

New Dollar Zone with over 1,000 everyday essentials for just $1, from grocery and cleaning to health and beauty.

The grand opening of the new Fresco y Más store was held on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 8 a.m. with, Southeastern Grocers President & CEO, Anthony Hucker and Mayor of Lauderhill, Ken Thurston.

The first 500 customers to arrive at the grand opening event will receive a free mystery gift card valued between $5-$500.

In celebration of the new SE Grocers rewards loyalty program, the first 500 customers will also receive a Fuel Rewards® code to redeem and save 25¢ on their next fill-up at participating Shell branded stations (limit 20 gallons).

Customers can enjoy samples of delicious authentic Hispanic and Caribbean culinary favorites and live entertainment as they explore the new offerings available at the Lauderhill Fresco y Más. The grand opening event is free and open to all.

As part of the grand opening celebration, the new Lauderhill Fresco y Más store will present a $2,000 donation to Dare to Care Ministries to aid the nonprofit’s work of providing nearly 12,000 families a year with free food and basic necessities.

The new store will also host a community engagement program in partnership with Lauderhill schools Paul Turner Elementary, Castle Hill Elementary and Royal Palm Elementary, from Dec. 5 through Dec. 31. The winning school will be awarded with a $2,000 donation; all customers are encouraged to participate at checkout.

The new Lauderhill Fresco y Más is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.