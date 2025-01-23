Financial Advisors Unite at JAIFA Blast Off Conference

Kingston, Jamaica — Hundreds of financial advisors and insurance professionals gathered at the Jamaica Conference Center on Monday for the Jamaica Association of Insurance and Financial Advisers (JAIFA) Blast Off Conference. The event, held under the theme “Leading Through Generations“. It aimed to empower participants with strategies for professional growth and personal development.

Special guests included Gregory B. Gagne, ChFC, Immediate Past President of the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), and Eszylfie Taylor, Founder & President of Taylor Insurance & Financial Services and the Taylor Method.

Gagne shared his inspiring journey, detailing his rise in the insurance industry despite early challenges. “The path to the top was not linear,” he said, recounting his early days of making 250 cold calls a week with a zero closing rate. His persistence paid off, earning him his first MDRT recognition in 1999 and Top of the Table status 17 consecutive times.

Encouraging attendees to persevere, Gagne reminded them that success is achievable with determination. “Hang in there, it’s gonna be okay,” he said, crediting his wife for supporting him during his early struggles.

In his presentation, Gagne emphasized the importance of continuous learning, better time management, and prioritizing family. He urged participants to adopt a “Sunday Planner” habit to organize their schedules, aiming to eventually eliminate Sunday work hours. “Put your clients around your family,” he advised, underscoring the value of a purpose-driven life.

The conference inspired participants to lead across different generations. They gained practical insights from experienced professionals in finance and insurance.