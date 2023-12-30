Montego Bay, Jamaica – VIP Attractions Limited – Club Mobay and Club Kingston today announces the appointment of Tanya Beckford as its new CEO.

Tanya brings 17 years of experience to the position. She held many roles within Digicel including the Chief Executive Officer during her tenure; spearheading several projects with a specific focus on Operations, Sales, and Customer Care Management. She joins the VIP Attractions team with over 20 years of Senior Management experience of which she spent the last 6 years in the BPO industry.

Tanya has had direct responsibility for teams of over 2,000 employees as well as direct client relationship management with many major players in the following industries – Retail, Finance, Hospitality, Telecoms in addition to Insurance within the North American and European markets.

“As one of the foundation team members at Digicel who I had the opportunity to work closely with, we are confident that Tanya can guide this company into the future. I can think of no one better than Tanya Beckford to lead VIP Attractions Limited,” said David Hall, Executive Chairman. Mr. Hall further stated, “I would also like to use this opportunity to sincerely thank Shelly-Ann Fung-King for her years of commitment and hard work to bring the company where it is today, as she now has decided to step down from her CEO role. I wish her all the best of luck for the future.”

Growing VIP Attractions

“I am very excited about joining such a competent team. VIP Attractions Limited has been very successful in creating a memorable experience for visitors to the destination from the beginning to the end. I am certainly looking forward to developing the company further with the industry stakeholders, our valued clients, and team members in mind,” says Tanya Beckford.

Tanya Beckford will assume responsibility for the company starting January 1, 2024.