Miami Dade College’s Hospitality Institute to Provide COVID-19 Re-Opening Training to Area Hotels

MIAMI – Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Hospitality Institute will provide online COVID-19 re-opening training to employees at more than 180 hotels in the Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association as part of the county’s ongoing initiative, The New Normal: A Guide for Residents and Commercial Establishments, issued by Miami-Dade County Mayor and MDC alumnus Carlos Gimenez to safely re-open businesses.

The program prepares a “lead trainer” who then provides ongoing training to other employees.

The Institute will provide hotel employees with a comprehensive program and training on COVID-19 hotel re-opening procedures in compliance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, World Health Organization, and the Florida Department of Health.

Instruction will include disinfection, safety and sanitation, social distancing, and how to properly use and dispose all personal protective equipment.

Each hotel will have a “lead trainer” responsible for providing ongoing training and daily reinforcement, based on each hotel’s needs.

This initiative will enable hotel personnel to safely carry out tasks and take actions by following procedures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Staff will be able to answer guest questions about hotel policies that address preventive measures, obtaining medical and pharmacy services, provide advice about self-quarantine if guests develop respiratory symptoms, room occupancy policy for accompanying persons in the event of a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19, and how to protect themselves from respiratory infections.

MDC’s Hospitality Institute offers hands-on hospitality, culinary, job readiness and customer service training completely free of charge. It was established to connect Miami’s low-income residents to job opportunities in the local hospitality and tourism industry.

Since its inception in 2008, the Institute has graduated several thousand participants and assisted them in finding sustainable employment.

