Growing A Business? Here’s Why Your Company Culture Needs To Evolve

Growing any kind of business or enterprise – in South Florida or anywhere else – is never an exact science. If you’re successful, your workforce could expand from just two or three operatives to hundreds in a few years. However – it’s going to take some work!

So, too, is maintaining a tight, supportive company culture. By company or organizational culture, business owners must carefully ensure everyone is working on the same page. That doesn’t just mean establishing operating procedures and systems that work for your business; it means creating an ethos and a sense of camaraderie that helps your team go from strength to strength.

No matter how much your business grows, the importance of a robust and responsive company culture never dwindles. Let’s take a closer look at why.

It’s not always so easy to give everyone the same amount of face time

As you take on more employees and split your organization into further divisions and teams, it’s not always so easy to keep in touch with every member of your enterprise. As a result, some employees and new hires working further down the chain may feel a little removed from the main action.

Of course, the way you manage your staff – no matter the size of your business – may vary. However, setting up a strong culture and sense of ‘teamwork’ is crucial to ensure everyone feels they are singing from the same hymn sheet.

Establishing a team culture with a large workforce will empower staff who may not always be in touch with the top of the ladder. Highly successful CEOs, such as Spear Education’s Kaleim Manji, have carefully balanced key performance indicators with solid camaraderie. It’s all about ensuring even your entry-level staff are given the same kudos and training as those higher up the ladder.

Company culture can impact your identity

How you manage your company – and the culture you create – can have knock-on effects for your branding identity both inside and outside your business. For example, a company that’s famously supportive of people in their individual career journeys will likely do well in terms of positive word of mouth.

What’s more, a positive, cohesive internal culture can also impact the way you do business with others. Treating your staff as human beings rather than cogs in a machine can lead you to change the way you see your clients – more than just numbers popping up in your bank account.

This, of course, helps to market your business a little easier. Prospective clients will see that you’re a responsive, supportive, and positive organization that focuses on growing business from the ground up, not just seeking endless leads and revenue generation. Treating staff and clients like people – not commodities – will do wonders for your brand and everyone you work with.

A caring culture keeps talent on-board

A company without a strong sense of culture risks losing its brightest and most talented stars. The reasons for this should be obvious! If a talented professional isn’t getting the support they need from one company, they are completely free to look for more supportive, more satisfying opportunities elsewhere. And honestly, could you blame them?

By establishing an in-house supportive, energizing culture, you’re more likely to keep your best team members on board. You’re not just offering a lucrative salary but are helping the superstars of tomorrow to grow and thrive in an environment that doesn’t take them for granted.

At the same time, you’ll also do a great job of inspiring talented new hires to get on board and stick with you for the journey. If you’re struggling to reach hires who show aptitude and passion for what you do, it’s likely time to offer more than just an attractive salary or a challenge relevant to people’s interests.

Your culture keeps your business running

Keeping a larger business running successfully means more than just being smart on marketing or upgrading your products. You could have the hardest-working call center team in your industry – and still might be drifting behind the pack simply because your culture’s not at the heart of your operation.

In the New 20s, people are looking for job opportunities that don’t just pay well or play to their interests and skills. They’re looking for cultures and environments that genuinely care for them. As a business owner, your job is to create a hierarchy and culture that genuinely reflects your investment in people. That’s not always easy when you’re several employees in – which is why you should start making culture-building your focus the moment upscaling seems possible.

In time, you could create an enterprise that becomes famous for its supportive schemes and attractive ethos. Why not give it a try?