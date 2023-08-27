Club Mobay Named Caribbean’s Leading Airport Lounge 2023

Montego Bay, Jamaica – Club Mobay VIP Airport Lounge was named the Caribbean’s Leading Airport Lounge for the eleventh year in a row at the 30th Annual World Travel Awards Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony on Saturday night, at the Sandals Grande St. Lucian hotel in St. Lucia.

“To be continuously recognized as the Caribbean’s Leading Airport Lounge is truly an honor. It demonstrates VIP Attractions’ commitment to excellence and our unmatched airport lounge experience offering,” commented Chief Executive Officer, Shelly-Ann Fung-King. “We are proud of the fact that we continue to receive such prestigious distinction. Winning awards such as this just reminds each and everyone what it means to exceed guests’ expectations and that it actually pays off. This award would not have been possible without the continued support of all our valued Patrons, Industry Partners, and Team Members.”

The Significance of World Travel Awards

Since its inception in 1993, the World Travel Awards has consistently recognized and rewarded outstanding achievements in various sectors of the travel industry, including hotels, airlines, cruise lines, destinations, and more. This annual event not only acknowledges the efforts of those who have raised the bar in providing exceptional travel experiences but also inspires others to continuously strive for excellence.