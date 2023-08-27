Travel

Club Mobay Named Caribbean’s Leading Airport Lounge 2023

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read

Montego Bay, Jamaica – Club Mobay VIP Airport Lounge was named the Caribbean’s Leading Airport Lounge for the eleventh year in a row at the 30th Annual World Travel Awards Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony on Saturday night, at the Sandals Grande St. Lucian hotel in St. Lucia.

Club Mobay World Travel Awards Named Caribbean's Leading Airport Lounge “To be continuously recognized as the Caribbean’s Leading Airport Lounge is truly an honor. It demonstrates VIP Attractions’ commitment to excellence and our unmatched airport lounge experience offering,” commented Chief Executive Officer, Shelly-Ann Fung-King.

“We are proud of the fact that we continue to receive such prestigious distinction. Winning awards such as this just reminds each and everyone what it means to exceed guests’ expectations and that it actually pays off. This award would not have been possible without the continued support of all our valued Patrons, Industry Partners, and Team Members.”

Club Mobay World Travel Award Winner 2023The Significance of World Travel Awards

Since its inception in 1993, the World Travel Awards has consistently recognized and rewarded outstanding achievements in various sectors of the travel industry, including hotels, airlines, cruise lines, destinations, and more. This annual event not only acknowledges the efforts of those who have raised the bar in providing exceptional travel experiences but also inspires others to continuously strive for excellence.

Jamaica’s PM Greets International Journalists at Club Mobay Opening

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Experiencing Trinidad Carnival, Hyatt Regency Trinidad Style

Experiencing Trinidad Carnival, Hyatt Regency Trinidad Style

January 24, 2018
Saint Lucia Showcase Strengthens Tourism Sector

Saint Lucia Showcase Strengthens Tourism Sector

July 18, 2023

Air Jamaica’s 23-Hour Sale Offers Incredible Airfares

November 25, 2009

OAS signs agreement with Caribbean Tourism Institutions

April 14, 2006
Back to top button