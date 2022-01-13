Swearing-In Ceremonies Held for New Broward County Commissioners

[BROWARD COUNTY] – Broward will welcome two new County Commissioners at a swearing-in ceremony held on Wednesday , January 12th at 2:30pm at Parkland City Hall, 6600 University Drive in Parkland.

Commissioner-designate Jared Moskowitz (District 8) was sworn in by his father, attorney Mike Moskowitz. He replaces District 8 Broward County Commissioner Dr. Barbara Sharief, who, by law, resigned to run for U.S. Congressional District Florida Seat 20.

Commissioner-designate Torey Alston (District 9) was sworn in by his friend and fellow member of the New Mount Olive Baptist Church, Broward County Circuit Judge George Odom Jr. He replaces District 9 Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness who also, as legally required, resigned in order to run for U.S. Congressional District Florida Seat 20.

Commissioners designate Moskowitz and Alston were appointed to the positions by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Commissioner Designate Jared Moskowitz

Jared Moskowitz is the former Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management. He led emergency operations in the State during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Previously, Jared was General Counsel at AshBritt. In addition, his past service includes six years in the Florida House of Representatives. Plus, six years on the Parkland City Commission. Moskowitz earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University. And, his Juris Doctorate from the Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad Law Center.

Commissioner Designate Torey Alston

Torey Alston served as Chief of Staff at the Florida Department of Transportation for nearly three years. He helped manage a $10.3 billion enterprise with more than 6,200 employees. Previously, Torey was Chief of Staff to two Broward County Commissioners. In addition, he held senior positions in Miami Dade County Public Schools, the City of Gainesville, and the Florida Department of Management Services. Alston previously served on the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) Board of Trustees, City of Fort Lauderdale Audit Advisory Committee, and City of Oakland Park Board of Adjustment. Alston is a Life Member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, a Life Member of the FAMU National Alumni Association, and a Life Member of the NAACP. He earned his bachelor’s degree and Master of Business Administration from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University where he served five years on the Board of Trustees.

Public Swearing-in Ceremony

The Broward County Commission will also hold a ceremonial public swearing-in ceremony. In addition to a reception honoring Commissioners Moskowitz and Alston. It will be held at the start of the January 25th county commission meeting at 10AM in the Governmental Center Chambers, Room 422 in Fort Lauderdale.