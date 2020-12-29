Barbara Sharief, Candidate for U.S. Congress Launches Campaign Website

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Congressional candidate Barbara Sharief has launched her campaign website for District 20 Seat for 2022.

District 20 includes the City of Miramar, parts of Southern and Central Broward, the West Palm Beach and Riviera Beach areas in central Palm Beach County and The Glades area.

The website includes Barbara’s background, experience and qualifications, some of the issues she will focus on in Washington, DC and several tabs to enable viewers to make a contribution, volunteer or just to stay informed and follow the campaign.

You can now follow the campaign on multiple platforms:

Sharief will bring her experience at the local, county and state level to Washington to benefit of District 20.

“I am looking forward to serving the people of District 20 in Washington. I want to use my experience to focus on issues important to the residents of District 20 like access to quality healthcare, water resources, strengthening education, creating good paying jobs for our residents, and providing financial assistance to those who were permanently financially damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Sharief.