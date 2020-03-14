Suriname Closes Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport

// // //

//

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – At 6.30 p.m. on Friday March 13, all airlines operating into Suriname were advised by notice SMJP A0009/20 that the Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport, also known as Paramaribo-Zanderij International Airport Suriname will initially be closed from Saturday March 14 – Saturday March 21, 2020.

During the period of the airport closure, Caribbean Airlines flights will be impacted and affected customers are being contacted.

The Government Agencies have indicated that after midnight tonight any flight given approval to operate to Suriname will do so under the following conditions:

Flight Arrivals will accommodate Surinamese residents only

Flight Departures will facilitate Non-Surinamese nationals only Passengers expected to travel during these dates are advised to contact Caribbean Airlines reservation offices for rebooking on the next available service.

reservation offices for rebooking on the next available service. 868-625-7200 (Trinidad & Tobago)

1-800-920-4225 (Toll Free North America)

1-800-744-2225 (Toll Free Caribbean)

1-888-359-2475 (Jamaica)

To minimize inconvenience to customers holding confirmed tickets for travel to/from Suriname from March 14 -21, 2020 Caribbean Airlines is allowing persons whose travel plans are impacted to rebook without change fees, subject to the following conditions:

Waiver of all fees for tickets rebooked in the same cabin, for travel up to June 30, 2020 Refunds will be based on the applicable fare rules It is mandatory that customers contact Caribbean Airlines BEFORE the scheduled date of travel. Ability to use ticket for one year from date of issue, for tickets booked on/before March 31, 2020 for travel up until June 30, 2020. No date change fee will apply. However, if there is a difference in fare, fees will apply. ALL changes MUST be made through Caribbean Airlines Call Centres or at Caribbean Airlines Ticket Offices