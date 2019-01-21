Quotable Caribbean – January 21, 2019

Joe Boschulte Nominated as U.S. Virgin Islands Tourism Commissioner

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS – Joe Boschulte, a U.S. Virgin Islands businessperson and tourism specialist, has been nominated as Commissioner for the Department of Tourism. At a press conference Tuesday, Virgin Islands Governor Albert A. Bryan, Jr. appointed Boschulte to lead the Territory’s major economic driver. Boschulte brings to the tourism department vast experience in business […]