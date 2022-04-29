Jamaica’s PM Arrives in Philadelphia for Penn Relays, and Jamaica-60 US Launch

by Derrick Scott

[PHILADELPHIA] – Prime Minister Andrew Holness arrived in Philadelphia this afternoon (April 28), for a number of engagements in that city as well as in New York where he will launch the US leg Jamaica 60 on Sunday, May 1.

Prime Minister Holness and his delegation was met on arrival at the Philadelphia International Airport by Ambassador Audrey Marks and later by the Jamaica’s Honorary Consul to Philly Mr. Christopher Chaplin and Jamaica’s Consul General to New York Ms Alsion Roach-Wilson.

While in Philadelphia, the Prime Minister will meet with the Dean of schools of Nursing at the University of Pennsylvania. He will deepen relations with the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. Plus, explore capacity building opportunities and programmes.

Penn Relay Events

On Friday, Holness will deliver the keynote address at an investment forum put on by Jamaica Promotions Ltd. JAMPRO, and later in the evening, he will be guest of honour at a reception hosted by Jamaica’s Honourary Consul in Philadelphia Mr. Chris Chaplain.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister will meet with members of the Jamaica community at a special meeting in the morning and in the afternoon he will attend the 127th staging of the Penn Relays at the Franklin Field Stadium at the University of Pennsylvania, where Jamaican High school athletes, fresh from and Boys & Girls Champs will compete in a number of meets.

At Franklyn Field he will tour JAMPRO Export Max booths which will have approximately ten Jamaican exhibitors. Plus, he will visit the Team Jamaica Bickle Tent operated by Mr. Irwine Clare. Clare and his team host the Jamaican athletes every year.

The Jamaican Prime Minister will also participate in an in-field presentation organized by Penn Relays to celebrate Jamaica 60.

Jamaica 60th Launch Events

On Sunday Prime Minister Holness will attend a church service at the New Life Tabernacle in Brooklyn. Holness will launch Jamaica’s 60th anniversary celebrations in the United States.

On Sunday evening, he will officially launch Jamaica’s 60th anniversary celebrations in the United States. This will take place at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Jamaica, New York. Holness will be delivering the keynote address.

Minister of Sports and Culture Olivia Babsy Grange will set the stage for the Launch of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary in the United States. She will be ably supported by Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett and Jamaica’s Consul General to New York Alsion Wilson.