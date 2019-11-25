Park Hyatt St Kitts gets new General Manager – Marc Schneider

Basseterre, St Kitts – Park Hyatt St Kitts has announced the appointment of travel industry leader Marc Schneider as General Manager.

A highly esteemed Hyatt veteran, Schneider will oversee all operations at the distinctive luxury beachfront resort. Set within Christophe Harbour on Banana Bay, Park Hyatt St Kitts features 126 sustainably-designed guestrooms, three innovative restaurants, a world-class Miraval Life in Balance Spa, and state-of-the-art event spaces.

“As Park Hyatt’s first and only property in the Caribbean, we are excited to welcome Marc to the helm of Park Hyatt St. Kitts – A luxury resort that authentically celebrates island culture and its natural environment,” said Myles McGourty, senior vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean, Hyatt.

“Marc’s strong financial aptitude, well-rounded leadership skillset and strong desire to succeed will make him an asset to the team and will help him further enhance guest experiences by introducing rare and enticing amenities that attract discerning travelers from around the globe.”

Schneider brings over 20 years of hospitality experience and a vast knowledge of business, lifestyle, luxury, and resort hotels in the North American and the Caribbean markets to his new role at Park Hyatt St. Kitts.

Most recently, Schneider was promoted to Resort Manager of Grand Hyatt Baha Mar from his position as Director of Rooms. During his time at the award-winning resort in the Bahamas, Schneider played an integral role in opening the 1,000+ room property to much acclaim.

Previously, Schneider was Director of Rooms at Hyatt Regency Bellevue in Washington where he achieved great success by developing a strong focus and culture in order to surpass the 70% NPS mark.

For five years prior, Schneider held tenure as Director of Rooms at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa in Colorado where he oversaw the rooms division, leading the team to generate revenues in excess of $17 million annually.

Throughout his career Schneider has gained vast experience in food & beverage, spa, engineering, finance, and sales and marketing.

“I am delighted to be joining the inspiring team at Park Hyatt St Kitts, and I look forward to continuing to introduce our guests to the warmth, vibrancy, and hospitality for which the Kittitian community is known. In my new role, I will strive to further elevate the uncommon and enriching Park Hyatt St. Kitts experience to create lasting memories for returning and future guests alike,” said Marc Schneider, General Manager Park Hyatt St Kitts.

The Park Hyatt St Kitts is one of several hotels brought to St Kitts and Nevis by the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party administration of then Prime Minister the Rt Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas and then Minister of Tourism, Sen. the Hon Richard “Ricky” Skerritt.

Four other hotels soon to be opened and attracted to St Kitts and Nevis under the Citizenship by Investment Programme by the Denzil Douglas government are the St Kitts Ramada, Koi Resort, T-Loft at Wyndham and the Sea View Hotel.

Other projects attracted to St Kitts and Nevis under the tenure of then Prime Minister Douglas, which provided thousands of jobs during the construction phases and hundreds of permanent jobs now they are completed, include the St Kitts Marriott and Royal Beach Casino, the Park Hyatt St Kitts, Christophe Harbour, The Strip at Frigate Bay, the St Kitts Eco-Tourism Park, The Angelus, The Marriott Residences, Christophe Harbour Marina, Saltplage, The Pavilion, Silver Reef Resort and Residences,Kittitian Hill, Imperial Bay Golf & Beach Residences, The St Kitts Castle, Ocean Edge, Manor by the Sea, The Dolphinium at Bird Rock Beach Resort, Renovation of Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI), Rendezvous Residences, Carambola and the St Christopher Club expansion.

The Golden Rock Commercial Park which includes a hotel, is still under construction.