Supreme Court Ruling Exposes Racial Profiling Issues

MIAMI – Family Action Network Movement (FANM) strongly condemns today’s Supreme Court ruling. This ruling granted the federal government&rsquo;s request to stay a temporary restraining order. It effectively allows the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other federal agencies to continue unlawful racial profiling practices in immigration enforcement.

The order reverses two lower court rulings in Noem v. Vasquez Perdomo. Those rulings prohibited immigration agents from targeting individuals based solely on race, ethnicity, language, location, or occupation.

“This is a devastating setback for civil rights and human dignity in America,” said Paul Christian Namphy, FANM’s political director. “The Supreme Court has chosen to side with a system of racial profiling. This decision undermines our most basic constitutional protections. No one should be stopped or detained because of the color of their skin, the language they speak, or the type of work they do.”

The ruling is expected to escalate anti-black and brown racial profiling. It emboldens federal agents who have already been criticized for targeting immigrant communities with masked raids. These raids and detentions lack transparency.

“Today’s decision is an open invitation for more discrimination and more unlawful detentions,” Namphy said. “Allowing ICE and DHS to operate without accountability takes us down a dangerous path—one that resembles authoritarian regimes where people are just taken by unidentified agents. That is not the America we believe in.”

Despite the setback, FANM vowed to continue fighting for immigrant rights and constitutional protections.