“Stay with Me” to be featured at 10th annual Urban Film Festival

MIAMI — Winner of the Best Short Film Award at the 2021 returns to Urban Film Festival with Ladouceur’s The Sweetest Girl . He returns with his latest, “Stay with Me.” “Stay with Me,” inspired by true events, will be featured at the 10th Anniversary of the Urban Film Festival on:

Sunday, August 31 st 2025

2025 Time: 3:30pm at SILVER SPOT CINEMA – THEATER 16

300 SE 3rd St #100, Miami, FL 33131 – 5th Floor.

Secure Your Free Tickets Today Here

The film stars Geegee Rock as hard-hitting investigative journalist Margaret Goodman. Her relentless pursuit of truth puts her and her family in grave danger. The film is directed by Samuel Ladouceur, known for “The Sweetest Girl,” “A Great Day in Harlem,” “Power,” and “Boardwalk Empire.”

Film Executives

Critically acclaimed and award-winning filmmakers, Samuel Ladouceur (Director) and Yanatha Desouvre (Executive Producer, Screenwriter), childhood friends of 30 years, reunited in July 2025 to create, Stay with Me. This film features a talented cast and crew including film executive, Dolapo Erinkitola. She serves as one of the producers and executive producers.

The film also includes producer and serial entrepreneur Ludvy Joseph. The screenplay written by Yanatha Desouvre explores themes of guilt, redemption, love, and hope.

Ladouceur has worked on numerous short films, major motion pictures, and television series such as “Person of Interest,” “Unstoppable,” “Power,” and “Boardwalk Empire.” In 2018, he directed and produced the short film “A Great Day in Harlem” . Later, “The Sweetest Girl” in 2020, which was co-written and produced by Harry Jeudy (W.G.A.E).

Desouvre is a best-selling author, a sought out public speaker, and serves as the inaugural professor of entrepreneurship at Miami Dade College. According to Blacklist, a trusted screenwriter online platform, his latest script Fortunate Son is being compared to Oscar winners Moonlight, If Beale Streets Could Talk . It is also compared to Emmy Winner Dopesick https://www.yanatha.com/

Geegee Rock is a film/TV actress, model and a brand ambassador known for her indisputable gorgeous smile. In addition, she is the owner of Uniiquely You LLC

Powered by the Florida Film House, Urban Film Festival is dedicated to educating, exposing, and providing distribution opportunities for new age filmmakers. At UFF, we celebrate culturally driven content. We are proud to be a platform for filmmakers to share the stories of their communities.

Urban Film Festival | Miami

This year’s Urban Film Festival is filled with more enriching content and educational opportunities. All of our Official Selection Screenings, Film Workshops, and Industry Discussions are live. They are also free of charge to ALL attendees. Urban Film Festival | Miami, Florida | August 30th – September 1st