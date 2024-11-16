SUNRISE – Getting in the holiday spirit, the Weston and Sunrise Hooters locations will be taking part in a teddy bear and book drive for the Carey Family Foundation. Guests are encouraged to bring new teddy bears and books or make a $10 monetary donation towards books and bears for the children.

Hooters will have books and bears available at the restaurant. All funds raised will go towards South Florida Hooters efforts of providing books and bears to the children for the holidays. Hooters of Sunrise is located at 3805 N University Drive in Sunrise. Hooters of Weston is located at 2282 Weston Road in Weston.

Representatives from the Weston and Sunrise Hooters locations, including Hooters Girls and managers, will join Vernon Carey. They will deliver books and stuffed toys to local children for the holidays.

“We look forward to teaming up with Vernon Carey and the Carey Family Foundation for the holidays. Our team at Hooters enjoys our annual tradition of helping local children and putting a smile on their faces when they receive the books and bears for the holidays,” said Hooters of South Florida Director of Marketing Kristi Quarles.

“We are fortunate to have amazing community partners including Hooters of South Florida. The books and bears collected at Hooters will help many deserving local kids. Promoting education and reading in South Florida is important to us.”

The Carey Family Foundation creates programs and provides support to encourage the improvement of our youth. These programs are designed to enhance educational and recreational development and economic opportunities within the community. For more information on the Carey Family Foundation visit CareyFamilyFoundation.org.

Hooters of South Florida owns and operates 15 locations. For more information about South Florida Hooters and their community involvement please visit www.HootersFlorida.com or follow us at Twitter @HootersFlorida, Instagram @SouthFLHooters and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hootersflorida/.