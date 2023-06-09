Carey Family Foundation to Host 6th Annual Father and Daughter Dance

MIAMI – Join Miami Dolphins Alum Vernon Carey and his two daughters for a red-carpet themed Father and Daughter Dance Presented by DeAngelo Contracting Services on Saturday, June 17th from 5 pm to 9 pm. The fun filled event will take place at the Broward Center for Performing Arts in the Potter Ballroom (201 SW 5th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale).

Tickets are $50 for a father and daughter duo and $25 for each additional daughter, tables of 10 available for $1,000. Entry includes dinner, dessert, valet parking, activities, DJ Legato, dancing and entertainment sponsored by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Attire for the event is formal attire with your best sneakers.

“We want to give Fathers and their Daughters in the South Florida community a memorable experience during Father’s Day weekend and we look forward to our sixth Father and Daughter Dance,” said Carey Family Foundation Founders Vernon and LaTavia Carey.

The foundation is also hosting fathers and daughters from Belafonte TACOLCY and Carver Ranches Boys and Girls Club unit.

The Carey Family Foundation creates programs and provides support to encourage the improvement of our youth. These programs are designed to enhance educational and recreational development and economic opportunities within the community.