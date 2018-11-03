Volunteer Groups to Host Election Night Watch Party in Florida

Floridians Who Knocked 1,300,000 Doors to Gather for Election Results

MIAMI – On Tuesday, November 6th the New Florida Majority, FLIC Votes, and Dream Defenders will host an election night party for volunteers, canvassers, and Floridians who have spent the past months knocking doors and connecting with otherwise ignored Black and Latino voters.

The groups are part of the largest voter outreach effort in the state, knocking more than 1,300,000 doors.

Miami Election Watch Party

Where: 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL

When: 7:00pm – 10:00pm Tuesday, November 6th

Jacksonville Election Watch Party

Where: 4807 Main St N, Jacksonville, FL 32206

When: 7:00pm – 10:00pm Tuesday, November 6th