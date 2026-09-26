Stephen Marley × Beenie Man: A “Winning” Combination

TWO GRAMMY-WINNING JAMAICAN ICONS. ONE VICTORY ANTHEM.

WORLDWIDE SEPTEMBER 18, 2026.

KINGSTON, JAMAICA — Grammy Award-winning reggae artist Stephen Marley and Grammy-winning dancehall icon Beenie Man unite on “Winning,” a high-energy new single produced by David Cole and co-produced by Makonnen “SpaceAgeRasta” Hanna.

VICTORY IS A MINDSET.

Inspired by the energy, rivalry and global spectacle of football and the World Cup, “Winning” turns one word into a universal rallying cry—built for the pitch, the stage and every personal breakthrough.

Stephen Marley shaped the chorus from Cole’s original concept; Beenie Man then brought his unmistakable dancehall authority. The result pairs reggae consciousness and melody with explosive lyrical energy in a distinctly Jamaican record built for international reach.

LEGACY MEETS ENERGY.

Marley carries one of reggae’s defining musical legacies while commanding his own identity as an artist, songwriter and producer. Beenie Man remains one of dancehall’s most enduring and influential voices. Together, they deliver a cross-generational collaboration with unmistakable cultural weight.

ROOTED IN JAMAICA. BUILT FOR THE WORLD.

For producer David Cole, “Winning” continues a musical journey shaped by Jamaican culture from birth. The son of legendary Jamaican footballer and Bob Marley tour manager Allan “Skill” Cole, he began producing in the late 1990s and built a longstanding relationship with Stephen Marley through the Ghetto Youth International camp.

Co-producer and A&R Makonnen “SpaceAgeRasta” Hanna brings a deeply connected creative perspective, describing Cole as an older brother. The single also marks Cole’s first production collaboration with Beenie Man in this creative space, despite their connection dating to the late 1990s.

THE SOUND OF VICTORY.

More than a football anthem, “Winning” is a soundtrack for ambition—for anyone chasing a goal, overcoming adversity or refusing to accept defeat.

“WINNING” — AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE SEPTEMBER 18, 2026

STEPHEN MARLEY × BEENIE MAN