St. Lucia’s Bay Gardens Resorts Appoints Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke to Oversee U.S. Sales

ST. LUCIA – Bay Gardens Resorts in St. Lucia has appointed popular St. Lucian-American travel professional Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke as its representative in the United States.

The Atlanta-based Fontenelle-Clarke has more than two dozen years of marketing experience, including many years working for her homeland with the Saint Lucia Tourist Board and the newly formed Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

She played an integral role in the St. Lucia Expert Loyalty Program, which reached more than 20,000 agents over five years, and developed the Romance Specialist Program, which helped to strengthen St. Lucia’s reputation as a leading romance destination.

She also led integrated marketing campaigns for the island and guided the United States national public relations program.

“We are very happy to welcome Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke to the Bay Gardens family, as we seek to enhance our presence in the important United States market,” said Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director of the family-owned hospitality chain. “As Kelly grows our influence among U.S. tour operators, travel agents and meeting planners, we expect to meet and surpass our sales goals in the years ahead.”

Destang described Fontenelle-Clarke as having a proven track record for driving success and achieving top-tier results in travel and tourism marketing. “Her expertise is largely unmatched and we are honored to welcome her to the family.”

“I am very excited to join a homegrown Caribbean brand with a world-class reputation for authenticity and excellence,” said Fontenelle-Clarke, who holds a master’s degree in marketing, a bachelor’s in hospitality management, a certificate in tourism planning and a certificate in marketing strategy.