Spragga Benz to be honored at Selecta Showdown in Miramar

MIRAMAR – The Miramar Selecta Showdown is set to take place at the Shirley Branca Park, 6900 Miramar Parkway, on Friday, February 16, 2024, from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm. This event is a celebration of Dancehall Week and is the Pre-Party event for the Afro Carib Festival which takes place on Saturday, February 17th at the Miramar Amphitheater.

The Miramar Selecta Showdown will be an evening of music and entertainment as DJ Fergie, the 2023 Selecta, defending champion, faces off against DJ Toots and DJ Shawty Redz. These gifted DJs will battle it out, delivering an electrifying experience for all.

Free registration is available at MiramarSelectaShowdown24.eventbrite.com. Food and drinks will be on sale.

Dancehall Legend Award

The highlight of the Selecta Showdown will be the presentation of the inaugural DANCEHALL LEGEND AWARD. The award will be presented to the incomparable Spragga Benz. Spragga Benz, born Carlton Grant, has left an indelible mark on the world of Dancehall and the global music industry, earning him this prestigious recognition.

Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis, who is hosting the event, shared her thoughts on Spragga Benz’s significance in the world of music, stating, “Spragga Benz has not only influenced the dancehall genre but has also transcended borders and genres, making him a true icon. His music resonates with audiences worldwide, and he has consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity and innovation. We are proud to honor him at the Miramar Selecta Showdown.”

Spragga Benz’s Career Profile

Spragga Benz’s musical journey began in the early ’90s with friends calling him Spaghetti which morphed into Spragga and the Benz coming from the sound system he used to work for. His distinctive and melodious voice acted as a bridge between Jamaican music and foreign genres like hip-hop, R&B, and Soca.

Throughout his career, Spragga Benz collaborated with renowned artists. Artists such as Wyclef, KRS One, Nas, and the King of Dancehall, Beenie Man. Hits like “Dolly House” and others sustained his dominance. Plus, joint albums like “Two Badd DJs” paved the way for his 2000 album “Fully Loaded”.

His contributions extend beyond music. Spragga made a significant impact in the world of acting. He starred in cult classics like “Shottas” and the 2022 thriller film “Second Chance.”

Come out and dance the night away with our talented DJs and honor Spragga Benz’s influence on dancehall.